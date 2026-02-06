Chennai welcomes Spring Summer 2026 fashion edit with designer saris and jewellery

Chennai’s fashion calendar finds its quiet authority once again in the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC), as the Spring Summer Edit 2026 returns to the city. Now over two decades strong, ABFC is less spectacle, more substance; less trend-chasing, more discernment.
Founded and curated by Arti Bagdy, ABFC has three tightly edited showcases annually. “We have consistently introduced and supported designers who now form part of India’s most respected fashion and jewellery conversations, many of them synonymous with fashion weeks and beyond. ABFC has always been about thoughtful curation rather than volume,” Arti reflects. “Each brand is selected for its craftsmanship, integrity, and ability to offer something distinctive.”
The Spring Summer Edit 2026 builds on this philosophy, offering festive elegance grounded in modern relevance. The mood is celebratory but composed—crafted saris, occasion wear, and contemporary co-ord sets sit alongside heirloom and destination jewellery, with lifestyle accents designed for homes that entertain as beautifully as they live.
“Jewellery remains a cornerstone. Heritage houses such as PC Totuka & Sons from Jaipur and Pradeep Poddar Jewellers from Kolkata present diamond, emerald and ruby creations rooted in generational expertise—pieces designed to be worn now and inherited later,” says Arti. They are complemented by contemporary silver and destination jewellery labels, including Diosa Paris, Amazing Jewel (Jaipur), Sneha Rateria Silver Jewellery & Silverware (Kolkata), and Gems & Jewels from Jodhpur, showcasing jewellery ranging from everyday glam to red-carpet collections, featuring rubies, emeralds, and champagne-coloured diamonds set in gold. These statement designs are meant to travel effortlessly, from destination weddings to cosmopolitan soirées.
Fashion unfolds as a dialogue between tradition and transition. Designers like Neetika Swarup, Heritage Couture, Apeksha Jain, Turquoise Studio by Shelly & Shreya, Studio 61, Kanika Sarkar, Vrinda by Pundrik and Ehsana showcase intricately embroidered festive ensembles anchored in artisanal techniques. Meanwhile, labels such as Shreyash Jain, Meerahini and Ragini Singhania explore fluid silhouettes that move seamlessly from day engagements to evening celebrations.
“Handcrafted saris and textile-led collections remain central to ABFC’s identity,” says Arti. Labels including World of Samara, Satyagiri, Virasath from Varanasi, Ivara, and Begum & Beau reinterpret India’s weaving and embroidery traditions with a contemporary lens—pieces that feel rooted yet unmistakably current.
The edit concludes with a refined Home & Lifestyle segment featuring luxury bed linen, artisanal décor, and elevated festive gifting. As Bagdy notes, “The Spring Summer Edit 2026 reflects our continued commitment to showcasing Indian design that is timeless, relevant, and beautifully made.”
Price on request. Entry is free. At Hyatt Regency, Chennai. On February 10 and 11, 2026. From 11 am to 8 pm.
