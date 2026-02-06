Chennai welcomes Spring Summer 2026 fashion edit with designer saris and jewellery

Fashion unfolds as a dialogue between tradition and transition. Designers like Neetika Swarup, Heritage Couture, Apeksha Jain, Turquoise Studio by Shelly & Shreya, Studio 61, Kanika Sarkar, Vrinda by Pundrik and Ehsana showcase intricately embroidered festive ensembles anchored in artisanal techniques. Meanwhile, labels such as Shreyash Jain, Meerahini and Ragini Singhania explore fluid silhouettes that move seamlessly from day engagements to evening celebrations.

“Handcrafted saris and textile-led collections remain central to ABFC’s identity,” says Arti. Labels including World of Samara, Satyagiri, Virasath from Varanasi, Ivara, and Begum & Beau reinterpret India’s weaving and embroidery traditions with a contemporary lens—pieces that feel rooted yet unmistakably current.

The edit concludes with a refined Home & Lifestyle segment featuring luxury bed linen, artisanal décor, and elevated festive gifting. As Bagdy notes, “The Spring Summer Edit 2026 reflects our continued commitment to showcasing Indian design that is timeless, relevant, and beautifully made.”

Price on request. Entry is free. At Hyatt Regency, Chennai. On February 10 and 11, 2026. From 11 am to 8 pm.

