Jewels by Nupur & Shivani return to Chennai with dazzling Deepavali collection

The design process, they explain, became about balance. “Letting the raw, earthy beauty of polki ground the brilliance of briolettes. The result surprised even us. The designs are traditional at heart, but with an edge you can carry anywhere in the world,” says Shivani.

Returning to Chennai just in time for Deepavali, the designers are bringing a festive experience. “This is not just a display of jewellery, it’s a celebration,” says Nupur. “From prêt pieces you can wear to card parties to heirloom bridal jewels, every visitor will see a part of them-selves in this showcase.”

Their approach to design reflects a modern woman’s life. “We design with her in mind—the woman who refuses to be boxed in,” they explain. “Versatility is not just about how the piece looks, it’s about how it feels when you put it on.”

Gold plays a nuanced role in their latest collection. “In 18kt, the designs carry a certain richness. In 14kt, the mood changes completely—sleeker, more fun. Together, they allow us to tell a story where gold is not locked away in lockers, but lived in every day.”

Their fashion-forward twist on navratna gemstones is equally intentional. “The soul remains the same, but the look is young, bold, and wearable,” says Shivani.

And their hero piece? “The emerald and diamond necklace, which is striking, and unforgettable. It doesn’t just complete a look, it becomes the look,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 1 lakh. Today. From 11 am to 8 pm.Hyatt Regency, Chennai (Studio 1, First Floor).

