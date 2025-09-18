ABFC Diwali Edit 2025 returns to Chennai with over 40 luxury sesigners

With over 40 designers and brands from across India and overseas, the Diwali Edit is a carefully orchestrated blend of fashion, fine jewellery, lifestyle, and décor. Each brand is handpicked for its originality, aesthetic, and festive charm.

This year, the jewellery lineup is as sparkling as ever. Heritage houses like Pradeep Poddar Jewellers (Kolkata), NAC Jewellers (Chennai), and Tiraa by Tibarumal Jewels (Hyderabad) showcase heirloom-worthy pieces in diamonds, emeralds, and rubies—timeless investments for the modern woman. For those seeking contemporary flair, Amazing Jewel (Jaipur) and Ishhaara (Chennai) present bold, statement-making destination jewellery designed for jet-setting celebrations.

The fashion edit strikes a beautiful balance between festive grandeur and modern wearability. Highlights include the intricate embroideries of Sona Agarwal, Suman Thard, and Virachi Couture from Kolkata, alongside the easy elegance of embroidered linens from Amrisha J Designs (Bengaluru) and Sucheta Gauba (Jabalpur).

Making her Chennai debut, Summer by Priyanka Gupta (Delhi) introduces a globally inspired collection of festive and occasion wear that redefines Indian fashion with elevated aesthetics. “This year, we’ve focused on designers who can offer not just clothes, but expressions of identity and heritage,” Arti explains.

Artisan-led fashion takes center stage with handwoven Banarasi silks, heritage chikankari, and hand-painted textiles, many by women-led brands that blend sustainability with luxury.

For the style-forward, Label Asya (Kolkata) offers glam-ready co-ord sets that bridge traditional roots with contemporary sophistication, while The Print Factory (Mumbai) debuts with vibrant vacation-ready ensembles.

New this year is a Diwali décor and wedding favours section—an ode to thoughtful festive living. Expect artisanal accents, bespoke wedding keepsakes, and luxury homeware from labels like The Tulips (Bengaluru), which offers elegant bed linen perfect for the season’s celebrations.

“ABFC is more than a shopping destination—it’s a space where stories of craft, culture, and creativity come alive,” says Arti. With a strong spotlight on women entrepreneurs and traditional artisans, this year’s edit celebrates not just luxury, but also purpose and legacy.

On September 23 & 24, 2025. From 1am to 8 pm. Hyatt Regency, Chennai.

