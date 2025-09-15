Charmed with India fuses artisan jewellery and handbags with a modern Indian soul

The idea for the collection first sparked when Punjya met Moi’s co-founder, Puja Shah at The Amdavad Trail in 2023—an immersive cultural experience that celebrated Navratri and the city’s vibrant artisan legacy. “We connected over countless conversations around made in India. There was an unspoken creative synergy brewing—we just didn’t know it yet!”

That synergy has now taken form in the shape of handcrafted leather bags and interchangeable charms—each infused with age-old symbolism. The Nimbu Mirchi (lemon and chili), Buri Nazar dolls, and Moor ka Pankh (peacock feather) are among the key motifs, rendered with contemporary finesse in semi-precious materials and metals.

“Charmed with India is both a celebration and a provocation,” Shivam reflects. “While the world has always romanticised India, we wanted to also honour the invisible hands—the artisans—who bring this magic to life.” That sentiment sits at the heart of both brands, which prioritise design with impact, sustainability, and preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Built on modularity, each charm is designed to live fluidly—as an adornment on a bag or worn as standalone jewellery. “We treated leather and brass as equal canvases for storytelling,” he says. “It was about form meeting function, utility meeting ornamentation.” The pieces feel collectible yet lived-in—perfect for those who seek meaning and play in equal measure.

Far from a one-time experiment, this capsule may just be the beginning. “We’ve only scratched the surface of what two varying fashion verticals can do together,” he notes. “When people resonate in ideology, we must stick and work together.”

Price starts at Rs 10,500. Available online.

