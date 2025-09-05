Varda Goenka brings her signature luxury jewellery collection to Chennai

At Dia Gold, every piece is a story—a celebration of heritage interpreted through a modern lens. From elegant diamond studs to bold chandelier earrings, from intricate bridal sets to cocktail rings that spark conversation, the brand redefines opulence without losing sight of wearability. “Each piece is designed with a lot of love, care, and attention. They are one-of-a-kind signature pieces that reflect the essence of the women who wear them,” says Varda.

One of the many things that sets Dia Gold apart is its thoughtful use of materials. “We love working with diamonds in all shapes and colours—from yellow and champagne marquise cuts to emeralds and princess cuts. We also work with gold, platinum, and even rose gold and palladium, depending on the piece and the story we want to tell,” says Varda.

That storytelling is deeply embedded in Dia Gold’s latest collection—one that draws from the natural world in the most poetic way. “The colour of sunlight playing on a forest floor, cascading waterfalls—these inspired our latest collection. You’ll see leaf-green Colombian emeralds, yellow diamonds like brilliant sunlight, champagne diamonds of the earth, and the pristine white of pure waterfalls. Each piece tells a story, blending nature’s palette with refined craftsmanship.”

In the collection, you will find heirloom-quality bridal ensemble or a delicate chain and stud set for everyday elegance. “Our jewellery is perfect for everything—from statement-making moments to quiet luxury. Bold cuffs, stackable bangles, gemstone pendants—there’s something for every celebration,” Varda affirms.

On September 5, 2025. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency, Chennai.

