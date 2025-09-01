Anushree Parekh reimagines the sari with a lighter, softer touch

The new edit is like a woven dream—six-yards of featherlight organza featuring a delicate mélange of pastel botanicals set against it is as dreamy as it can be. They are accented with a hand embroidered border in the same colour palettes. It is, indeed, a marriage of craft and quiet opulence. The floral printing saris with matching floral blouse embellished with intricate threads and beads bring the focus on the print and the craft.

The collection spans a thoughtful palette, with soothing pastels like mint and onion pink sitting alongside vibrant mustard, classic ivory, and the unexpected sophistication of grey. “We wanted the colours to speak across moods and moments—whether it’s a pre-wedding brunch or an intimate dinner. There’s something soft and celebratory in every hue,” she adds.

But it’s not just colour that carries the narrative. Saree Edit 2.0 explores fabric pairings that speak to the evolving sari-wearer. Organza plays a central role, chosen for its weightlessness and fluidity, but it’s layered with traditional elements—banarasi borders, bandhani patterns, and block-printed chanderi. The interplay is subtle but intentional.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia in this collection, but we didn’t want it to feel costume-y,” Anushree explains. “The idea was to bring these crafts into a space where they feel light, easy, and modern. Organza paired with banarasi brings that contrast—sheer over structure, restraint over richness.”

Embroidery is where the pieces take a luxurious turn. Marodi work and delicate thread embroidery add dimension without weight, designed to catch light, not steal attention. “We used embroidery sparingly, almost like punctuation. It’s there to elevate, not overpower,” she notes.

As for who she imagines wearing the collection? “It’s for the woman who loves her culture but doesn’t feel the need to shout about it. She might wear these saris for a mehendi, or maybe for a quiet evening puja at home. It’s meant to move across settings with her. This is the sari—only lighter, softer, and unapologetically now.”

Price starts at Rs 8,999. Available online.

