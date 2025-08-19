The swimwear trends to know for summer 2025

The result is a wide-ranging capsule featuring medium to full-coverage bottoms, cheeky cuts, tankinis, and playful throwbacks like the brand’s in-house Cora print—a fan favourite. Nefertari points to a gap in the Indian market that helped shape the brand’s direction. “Swimsuits here were often either too expensive or very basic,” she explains. “So we leaned into bold colours, striking stripes, and inclusive cuts—pieces that help you feel good without compromising on style or price.”

One of the defining qualities of The Swim Edit is its versatility—designed not just for beach days but for real life in motion. “Versatility is at the heart of everything we create at Nef’s, and The Swim Edit was no different,” Nefertari shares. “We wanted each piece to offer more than just a few hours at the beach.”

Think tankinis that can double as tops, swim pieces that pair beautifully with skirts or cover-ups, and fabrics that move effortlessly from poolside lounging to coastal café hopping. “Comfort was key—especially in the heat,” she says. “We chose breathable fabrics and cuts that flatter without fuss, so you can go from ocean to brunch without skipping a beat.”

But The Swim Edit doesn’t stop at swim. Also new this season are Nef’s signature hand-embroidered tees and tanks—breezy cotton basics adorned with playful motifs like dolphins, crabs, butterflies, and seashells. These charming pieces are brought to life using the traditional adda technique—a painstaking Indian embroidery method where each bead is hand-sewn onto fabric stretched across a wooden frame.

“Beaded tees are having such a big moment this summer,” says Nefertari. “And we knew our collection wouldn’t feel complete without a signature Nef’s twist.” That twist is in the details—every motif is hand-sketched, traced, and stitched bead by bead by Nef’s skilled karigars. “It’s a love letter to vacation dressing—a little sparkle, a little nostalgia, and a lot of soul.”

Price starts at Rs 850. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress