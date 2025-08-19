The swimwear trends to know for summer 2025

This summer, Nefertari Joshi, founder of Nef’s Finds, invites you to dive into a collection that blends sun-soaked confidence with laid-back elegance. The Swim Edit 2025 is the brand’s first foray into swimwear —a line thoughtfully crafted with versatility, ease, and self-expression in mind. Designed in-house with a flair for fun and a sharp eye on fit, the collection includes everything from sleek one-pieces to high-waisted bikinis in earthy neutrals, soft pastels, and striking brights.
“Swimwear had been on our mind for the longest time,” says Nefertari. “I’m a big beach person, so creating a swim line felt like such a natural extension of the brand.” But this wasn’t about simply ticking off another category. “We wanted it to feel fun and fresh while being flattering and comfortable for everyone.”
The result is a wide-ranging capsule featuring medium to full-coverage bottoms, cheeky cuts, tankinis, and playful throwbacks like the brand’s in-house Cora print—a fan favourite. Nefertari points to a gap in the Indian market that helped shape the brand’s direction. “Swimsuits here were often either too expensive or very basic,” she explains. “So we leaned into bold colours, striking stripes, and inclusive cuts—pieces that help you feel good without compromising on style or price.”
One of the defining qualities of The Swim Edit is its versatility—designed not just for beach days but for real life in motion. “Versatility is at the heart of everything we create at Nef’s, and The Swim Edit was no different,” Nefertari shares. “We wanted each piece to offer more than just a few hours at the beach.”
Think tankinis that can double as tops, swim pieces that pair beautifully with skirts or cover-ups, and fabrics that move effortlessly from poolside lounging to coastal café hopping. “Comfort was key—especially in the heat,” she says. “We chose breathable fabrics and cuts that flatter without fuss, so you can go from ocean to brunch without skipping a beat.”
But The Swim Edit doesn’t stop at swim. Also new this season are Nef’s signature hand-embroidered tees and tanks—breezy cotton basics adorned with playful motifs like dolphins, crabs, butterflies, and seashells. These charming pieces are brought to life using the traditional adda technique—a painstaking Indian embroidery method where each bead is hand-sewn onto fabric stretched across a wooden frame.
“Beaded tees are having such a big moment this summer,” says Nefertari. “And we knew our collection wouldn’t feel complete without a signature Nef’s twist.” That twist is in the details—every motif is hand-sketched, traced, and stitched bead by bead by Nef’s skilled karigars. “It’s a love letter to vacation dressing—a little sparkle, a little nostalgia, and a lot of soul.”
Price starts at Rs 850. Available online.
