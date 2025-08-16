Handwoven heritage meets haute lace in Swati & Sunaina’s latest collection

From the handlooms of Varanasi to the lace ateliers of France, Swati & Sunaina’s Varanasi to Versailles series is a design dialogue, a cultural meditation, and a rare meeting point between two worlds that have long informed each other, often in ways we overlook.

Swati & Sunaina’s commitment to ethical weaving and design integrity

Following the debut of Chapter I in 2024, which explored Indian textile traditions through the aesthetic lens of French classicism, Chapter II continues the story—not as a sequel, but as a deliberate completion. The focus now shifts to French textile heritage, with lace as its protagonist, reinterpreted for the Indian silhouette.