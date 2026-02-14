Chennai's Craft Bazaar: A celebration of artisanship and cultural heritage

Chennai knows how to slow down for craft, and Craft Bazaar gives the city plenty of reasons to do just that. One stall leads to another, and you will probably end up comparing colours, learning new words for old techniques, and carrying more bags than you planned.

Curated by The Crafts Council of India (CCI), the Craft Bazaar brings together over 60 artisans to commemorate CCI’s dedication to craftsmen over the past six decades. From handwoven textiles to everyday wooden objects, one can find items from across India here.