Chennai's Craft Bazaar: A celebration of artisanship and cultural heritage

Chennai knows how to slow down for craft, and Craft Bazaar gives the city plenty of reasons to do just that. One stall leads to another, and you will probably end up comparing colours, learning new words for old techniques, and carrying more bags than you planned.
Curated by The Crafts Council of India (CCI), the Craft Bazaar brings together over 60 artisans to commemorate CCI’s dedication to craftsmen over the past six decades. From handwoven textiles to everyday wooden objects, one can find items from across India here.
CCI's dedication to craftsmen over the past six decades lies at the core of it all. As Jayasri Samyukta Iyer, Executive Committee Member of The Crafts Council of India, puts it, “CCI's 60-year journey is a testament to the power of dedicated service, to support and empower artisans across India.” That philosophy plays out clearly on the floor.
The range is delightfully unpredictable. Akshay Kumar Barik’s lyrical Pattachitra scrolls from Raghurajpur unfurl mythological stories in poetic detail, painted with colours derived from leaves, bark and stone. Nearby, Ashish Das surprises with utility woodcraft — teapots and mugs shaped with a modern sensibility that still respects the grain and soul of the material. For those drawn to textiles, Atul Shrivastava’s spring-soaked block-printed saris bloom with floral abundance, while Banu’s minimalist sari designs from Hyderabad make a quiet but confident statement through jewel tones and unexpected motif placements.
Kalamkari lovers can explore M Chandra’s painted saris from Srikalahasti — with peacocks, hamsas, vines and animals — while Dayaben Dohat’s Gujarati tribal embroidery adds geometry and glamour to both saris and soft accessories. And then there are the details you don’t expect: copper bells by Jan Mohammed Luhar that feel both antique and playful, ceramic wall plates by Sucheta Jaitly that blend mitti with global visual languages, and glass birds by Suresh Kumar shimmering in lyrical colour.
So what goes behind the curation of these artisans we ask. “CCI's Craft Bazaar selection process is a meticulous and inclusive endeavour,” says Jayasri, adding that the team spends the year immersing themselves in the worlds of artisans, drawn to exceptional craftsmanship, innovation and regional diversity. The result is a floor where no two stalls feel repetitive, yet everything belongs.
The bazaar also quietly addresses real challenges. “Artisans today face a multitude of challenges in the market,” Jayasri notes, from access and pricing to competing with mass production. Craft Bazaar aims to respond to this with visibility — creating face-to-face moments, directly from maker to buyer.
As Jayasri sums it up, “Every stall has its unique charm, offering visitors a plethora of treasures to discover.” And that’s the joy of it. You may walk in looking for a sari or a gift, but you’ll leave with a story, a smile, and the faint urge to rearrange your home — just to make space for something handmade.
February 13 to 17. 10.30 am - 7 pm. At Mother Teresa Women’s Complex, Nungambakkam.