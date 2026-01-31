This art market in Chennai celebrates the beautiful chaos of local artistry

One such artist is Urusha of Paper Dolphin, for whom creativity has always been instinctive. “I was an artistic kid from the beginning. Art just melted into my life without me knowing,” she says. At this edition of The Art Market, she collaborates with DARE on a stall that resists polish in favour of honesty. Their Hoarder’s Garage Sale is an eclectic mix of art, supplies, merchandise, and thrifted finds. Based on the idea of reducing waste, the stall celebrates creative leftovers and forgotten experiments. “We don’t like seeing it go to waste. Hence, the Hoarder’s Garage—from one hoarder to another.”

A few steps away, the mood will soften at the market. At Shop Knora, Sareema Safiya’s crochet creations speak gently of self-expression and healing. “Art is something I’ve always turned to when I wasn’t able to express myself with words,” she shares. Crochet entered her life without intention or expectation, and that freedom shaped everything that followed. Her table blooms with forever flowers, cuddle bunnies, crochet toys and tiny desk buddies.”