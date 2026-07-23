Madras Couture Fashion Week 2026 returns with international designers and emerging talent

“This year we have our first international designer from Malaysia, Bahadur Couture, while SSFC will present a young batch of designers, each exploring a different creative theme,” curator Satish Jupiter tells us. “The amount of creativity, interest and passion among young designers today is extremely good,” he adds.

Among the participating labels is Premam Silks, which will present Devadhai – The Goddess Within, a collection rooted in Kanjeevaram silk. “Innovation is never about changing tradition, it’s about revealing new possibilities within it,” says director Swarnamugi Raghupathy.