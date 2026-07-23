Madras Couture Fashion Week 2026 returns with international designers and emerging talent

Madras Couture Fashion Week (MCFW) returns for its 12th edition with a line-up that brings together established designers, emerging labels and fashion students. This season will feature six designer showcases, including the platform’s first international participant alongside collections by Chennai-based brands and young designers.
“This year we have our first international designer from Malaysia, Bahadur Couture, while SSFC will present a young batch of designers, each exploring a different creative theme,” curator Satish Jupiter tells us. “The amount of creativity, interest and passion among young designers today is extremely good,” he adds.
Among the participating labels is Premam Silks, which will present Devadhai – The Goddess Within, a collection rooted in Kanjeevaram silk. “Innovation is never about changing tradition, it’s about revealing new possibilities within it,” says director Swarnamugi Raghupathy.
Also taking to the runway is SSFC, whose students will unveil an evening wear collection titled Fit and Flare. “A runway credit at MCFW is something they can point to for the rest of their career,” says founder Sowbarnika Dhanabalakrishnan.
Leading the beauty direction is stylist and makeup artist Suresh Menon. “The hair and makeup are an extension of each collection’s narrative, enhancing the design story without overshadowing the garments,” he tells us.
Invite only. July 26, 7 pm. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, Grand Southern Trunk Road.
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