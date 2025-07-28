Madras Couture Fashion Week 2025 celebrates fashion, flair, and vision

The 11th edition of Madras Couture Fashion Week, presented by DRA Homes, unfolded in all its glamour and grandeur on 20th July 2025 at Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai. Curated and managed by Satish Jupiter and choreographed by Karun Raman, this much-awaited event was a high-octane celebration of fashion, artistry and innovation.
From statement-making silhouettes to boundary-pushing presentations, the runway came alive with collections from both emerging and established designers. Celebrities, influencers and Chennai’s fashion-forward crowd gathered to witness the evolving narrative of Indian couture. The evening pulsed with creativity and collaboration, reflecting the event's commitment to spotlighting design talent and fresh expression.
Satish Jupiter shared, “We are extremely happy to have successfully sustained this property since 2014. Now in its 11th season, we're glad to partner with Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai and collaborate with DRA Homes as the title sponsor for this edition.”
The showcase was hosted by GRT Hotels & Resorts, known for curating memorable cultural experiences. Vikram Cotah, CEO, GRT Hotels & Resorts, added, “At GRT, we believe in hosting experiences that inspire. Fashion is a powerful expression of culture, identity, and innovation. We're proud to provide a platform where designers, artists and storytellers come together to shape the future of fashion.”
With each season, Madras Couture Fashion Week continues to raise the bar—both in terms of visual impact and community engagement. And this year was no exception, reaffirming its place as one of the most anticipated events on Chennai’s fashion calendar.