Madras Couture Fashion Week 2025 celebrates fashion, flair, and vision

The 11th edition of Madras Couture Fashion Week, presented by DRA Homes, unfolded in all its glamour and grandeur on 20th July 2025 at Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai. Curated and managed by Satish Jupiter and choreographed by Karun Raman, this much-awaited event was a high-octane celebration of fashion, artistry and innovation.

Madras Couture Fashion Week blends glamour with fresh energy

From statement-making silhouettes to boundary-pushing presentations, the runway came alive with collections from both emerging and established designers. Celebrities, influencers and Chennai’s fashion-forward crowd gathered to witness the evolving narrative of Indian couture. The evening pulsed with creativity and collaboration, reflecting the event's commitment to spotlighting design talent and fresh expression.