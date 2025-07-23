Society

Chennai’s love for food and film comes alive at this eatery's combo launch

The iconic Kongu restaurant in Chennai hosts a heartwarming evening with the cast of Oho Enthan Baby and a celebration of flavours that speak the language of love
Vishnu Vishal at an event in Chennai
It was a night where cinema met Kongu cuisine, as Junior Kuppanna’s Nungambakkam outlet turned into a love-themed hotspot for the launch of their new Jodi Combos — five limited-edition meal pairings inspired by the upcoming romantic drama Oho Enthan Baby.

Chennai couples, cinema lovers and foodies come together for a feel-good night of stories, selfies and shared plates at this restaurant

The cast — Rudra, Vishnu Vishal, Nivashini and Vaibhavi — made a cheery appearance, mingling with guests, posing for photos and cheering on young couples who won a series of quirky online and offline contests. From sharing their personal love stories to ringing a “love bell” for surprise goodies, the activities had a fun, feel-good energy that carried through the evening.

Nivashini at an event in Chennai
Rudra at an event in Chennai

The highlight? A meet-and-greet with three lucky couples whose tales of romance stole hearts — and a few laughs — as they recounted meet-cutes and movie-worthy moments with the actors and audience. They also got first dibs on the Jodi Combos, a playful new take on the classic shared plate.

Vaibhavi at an event in Chennai
Dolly at an event in Chennai
Pari at an event in Chennai

Foodies, influencers and contest winners filled the venue, many pausing to snap a polaroid moment or tuck into dishes between selfies. The evening was dotted with lighthearted moments and warm exchanges — from candid conversations to surprise photo ops and of course, lots of food.

In all, the night brought out Chennai’s sweet side with a dose of cinematic flair — reminding us that sometimes, love really is best served on a plate.

