Chennai’s love for food and film comes alive at this eatery's combo launch

It was a night where cinema met Kongu cuisine, as Junior Kuppanna’s Nungambakkam outlet turned into a love-themed hotspot for the launch of their new Jodi Combos — five limited-edition meal pairings inspired by the upcoming romantic drama Oho Enthan Baby.

Chennai couples, cinema lovers and foodies come together for a feel-good night of stories, selfies and shared plates at this restaurant

The cast — Rudra, Vishnu Vishal, Nivashini and Vaibhavi — made a cheery appearance, mingling with guests, posing for photos and cheering on young couples who won a series of quirky online and offline contests. From sharing their personal love stories to ringing a “love bell” for surprise goodies, the activities had a fun, feel-good energy that carried through the evening.