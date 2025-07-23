Chennai’s love for food and film comes alive at this eatery's combo launch

It was a night where cinema met Kongu cuisine, as Junior Kuppanna’s Nungambakkam outlet turned into a love-themed hotspot for the launch of their new Jodi Combos — five limited-edition meal pairings inspired by the upcoming romantic drama Oho Enthan Baby.
The cast — Rudra, Vishnu Vishal, Nivashini and Vaibhavi — made a cheery appearance, mingling with guests, posing for photos and cheering on young couples who won a series of quirky online and offline contests. From sharing their personal love stories to ringing a “love bell” for surprise goodies, the activities had a fun, feel-good energy that carried through the evening.
The highlight? A meet-and-greet with three lucky couples whose tales of romance stole hearts — and a few laughs — as they recounted meet-cutes and movie-worthy moments with the actors and audience. They also got first dibs on the Jodi Combos, a playful new take on the classic shared plate.
Foodies, influencers and contest winners filled the venue, many pausing to snap a polaroid moment or tuck into dishes between selfies. The evening was dotted with lighthearted moments and warm exchanges — from candid conversations to surprise photo ops and of course, lots of food.
In all, the night brought out Chennai’s sweet side with a dose of cinematic flair — reminding us that sometimes, love really is best served on a plate.