Chennai’s changemakers mark a new year of compassion in action

Chennai’s philanthropic pulse was strong at the ITC Grand Chola as the Good Deeds Club launched its second-year edition with a heartfelt celebration of education, inclusion, and nation-building.
The evening saw a gathering of the city’s most purpose-driven women, alongside dignitaries including the Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, His Excellency RN Ravi, and Padma Bhushan awardee Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti. True to its mission of blending conscience with community, the Club announced two major scholarship initiatives that left guests deeply moved.
The first was a ₹5,00,000 donation to Vallamai Trust, aimed at funding the full education, boarding, and police training of underprivileged youth — empowering them to become Sub-Inspectors and Constables. The second was a landmark scholarship of ₹1,00,000 awarded to Mayura, a transgender woman pursuing her higher studies in Information Technology, sending out a strong message of inclusion and dignity.
The symbolic certificate presentations, made on stage by Governor RN Ravi, Club President Apsara Reddy, and Vice Chairperson Sindura Arvind, marked a proud moment in Chennai’s ongoing social dialogue.
The event also featured moving speeches, meaningful networking, and a shared sense of purpose among the attendees. With such impactful beginnings to their new chapter, the Good Deeds Club continues to redefine what it means to gather, give, and grow — together.