Chennai’s changemakers mark a new year of compassion in action

The first was a ₹5,00,000 donation to Vallamai Trust, aimed at funding the full education, boarding, and police training of underprivileged youth — empowering them to become Sub-Inspectors and Constables. The second was a landmark scholarship of ₹1,00,000 awarded to Mayura, a transgender woman pursuing her higher studies in Information Technology, sending out a strong message of inclusion and dignity.