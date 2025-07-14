Chennai’s glam girls flocked to the launch of this new nail salon

Just manicure and regular nail paints are a thing of the past. We live in a time where ‘statement nails’ are a chic way of expressing your style. Gone are the days of basic manicures. In the era of Instagram Stories and Reels—nails are the new ‘it girls’. The launch of the latest nail bar in Kilpauk, Chennai—Nail Station Topaz—gives the women of the city a way to pamper and experiment with the latest trends in all things nails.
Nail Station Topaz by Anuradha Gautham saw its official launch recently, where prominent socialites and women of Chennai were seen showing their support. The aesthetics of the space are modern, fun, and just the right amount of luxe. Think quirky interiors and a special lounge for ‘happy feet’—a comfy space where women can enjoy catching up on gossip while getting pampered.
Picture this: a bash where guests sip on something bubbly and get high on all the embellishments, enhancements, nail art and extensions available.
We spotted groups of women hovering over design menus, searching Pinterest for ideas, and even planning their Insta Stories to match their nails. The artists and technicians, brought in from different cities, impressed everyone with their skill and flair.
Anuradha calls this a natural extension of her 19-year-old bangle brand, Topaz. The guest of honour? Long-time patron Suma Harris, who launched their Pondy Bazaar outlet last year.
