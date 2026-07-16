Ashavri brings wearable art to India with symbolic, sustainable jewellery rooted in tradition

The brand’s debut Mitra collection takes its cues from Indian philosophy and symbolism. Across earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, familiar motifs such as the sun and the lotus are translated into contemporary, minimalist silhouettes. Signature pieces such as the Sunshine Hoop and Simplicity Sunshine Earrings reinterpret the radiating form of the sun, while pearl accents introduce softness to otherwise geometric forms, creating pieces suited to everyday dressing and special occasions.

“The sun represents energy, light and life. The lotus speaks of growth and resilience, while sacred geometry reflects patterns that have existed through time immemorial,” Shruthi explains. “Rather than recreating these symbols literally, I wanted to capture their essence in contemporary forms people can wear every day. It’s about finding a balance between meaning, simplicity and a modern aesthetic,” she adds.