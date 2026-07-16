Ashavri brings wearable art to India with symbolic, sustainable jewellery rooted in tradition

Jewellery often carries stories before it becomes an accessory. It can preserve memory, embody tradition or become a reflection of the person wearing it. Those ideas lie at the heart of Ashavri, a contemporary jewellery label that recently made its India debut launching in the US last year. For founder and designer Shruthi Krishnaswamy, however, the launch marks a homecoming. “Coming to India doesn’t really feel like an expansion. It’s more like a homecoming,” she tells us. “The inspiration, the craftsmanship and the soul have always been here,” she adds.
Named after the Hindustani classical raga Asavari and inspired by a Sanskrit word meaning ‘spirit of the heavens’, Ashavri reflects Shruthi’s lifelong engagement with painting, music and design. “I’ve always thought of Ashavri as wearable art more than simply jewellery,” she says. “I wanted to create pieces that feel contemporary and effortless to wear, while carrying meaning for the person wearing them,” she explains. Designed to mix and match, the collections move between minimalist and bolder silhouettes, allowing wearers to express different facets of themselves. “I hope Ashavri becomes known for meaningful, versatile design that becomes part of the wearer’s story,” she adds.
The brand’s debut Mitra collection takes its cues from Indian philosophy and symbolism. Across earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, familiar motifs such as the sun and the lotus are translated into contemporary, minimalist silhouettes. Signature pieces such as the Sunshine Hoop and Simplicity Sunshine Earrings reinterpret the radiating form of the sun, while pearl accents introduce softness to otherwise geometric forms, creating pieces suited to everyday dressing and special occasions.
“The sun represents energy, light and life. The lotus speaks of growth and resilience, while sacred geometry reflects patterns that have existed through time immemorial,” Shruthi explains. “Rather than recreating these symbols literally, I wanted to capture their essence in contemporary forms people can wear every day. It’s about finding a balance between meaning, simplicity and a modern aesthetic,” she adds.
Purpose also shapes the way Ashavri is made. Produced in Jaipur by a women-led manufacturing partner, the label extends its commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship with packaging created by a rural livelihood initiative supporting women in Thiruvannamalai. For Shruthi, sustainability goes beyond materials. “I want people to reach for these pieces year after year because they still feel relevant and versatile, rather than being tied to fleeting trends,” she says. “To me, that’s sustainability too,” she beams. Looking ahead, Ashavri’s India website is set to launch ahead of Diwali alongside Netra, an enamel collection inspired by the peacock feather and the protective symbolism of the evil eye, continuing the brand’s exploration of timeless ideas in contemporary jewellery.
INR 1750 onwards. Available online.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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