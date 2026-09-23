Rebel Ranis is reclaiming mythological women beyond moral binaries on the Indian stage

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The most surprising thing was realising that while the narratives may be fixed, the gaze through which we see them doesn’t have to be. When you shift the gaze from a traditionally male one to a female one, the same actions and reactions can acquire completely different motivations and meanings.

Take Kaikeyi, for instance. Instead of remembering her as the woman who demanded Rama’s exile, our exploration looks at her as a woman who had a position, agency and a life in the world.

With Sita, I looked beyond the familiar Ramayana through the Adbhuta Ramayana. There, she becomes the one who defeats the 1,000 headed Ravana. We began asking: is she simply fighting a demon, or is this also a woman confronting a society that had subjected her to the Agni Pariksha?

Karaikal Ammaiyar offered another fascinating shift. She is often remembered as the woman who left her home and renounced her beauty to become an ascetic. But we asked: what if losing her beauty was not a punishment or a rejection of the feminine, but a conscious choice to free herself from society’s standards?

And Draupadi perhaps underwent the biggest transformation for us. We didn’t want to see her only as the victim of the Mahabharata. We began to see her as its conscience — the woman whose rage and refusal to accept injustice expose the moral failures of everyonearound her.