Witness 170 artworks of 21 women artists at Taj Bengal

Be impressed by stunning works of 21 iconic artists female including renowned and emerging photographers, alpona artists creating arts depicting domestic violence, and kantha arts among others, at the ongoing show, Women in Art - Art by Women and Art on Women which showcases about 170 creations in mediums ranging from acrylic to embroidery, photography to watercolor, and kantha to charcoal.
The show that was opened by dancer Tanushree Shankar, actors Swastika Mukherjee and Chandrayee Ghosh, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, Padma Shri winner Pritikana Goswami, Nayantara Pal Chaudhuri, and Dr. Dhriti Banerjee from ZSI celebrates women in arts.
"We, as a global organisation, not only recognise the contribution of women in the industry and in society at large, but are also cognizant of their growing influence on business. So, International Women’s Day is a good time to pause and reflect on where we are on this journey. This show is really exciting for the breadth of artists and mediums including Padmashri Pritkana, Saumya Khandelwal, Mahua Lahiri, Ankita Roy, Suchanda Banerjee, Aniket Mitra, Michael Steverson, K M Asad and others exhibiting works across mediums," says K Mohanchandran from Taj Bengal.
Arnab Chatterjee, General Manager of Taj Bengal says, "We wanted to do something meaningful for the International Women's Day and hence decided to turn the entire pool area into a venerable gallery where some of the best works of art by women and on women are exhibited for one and all to see. We have had a massive response from not just our guests but also the dozens of people walking in to see this show. It is now open to everyone in Kolkata to see and savour".
Of particular interest in the show has been 10 paintings done by the children - studying between Class 1 and 5 of the Vivekananda Adarsha Vidyalaya. Topics touched by children include some of the most challenging issues of Sunderbans - from the tiger man conflict, to sinking trawlers due to overcrowding or the deforestation of the region.
Artists exhibiting their works include AD Designer of the Year Mahua Lahiri, Bobo, Aniket Mitra, writer Papri Dev, National award winning Sunetra Lahiri, the women of Pushpa Bitan Friendship Society, Mumbai based artist Ankita Roy, alpine artist Suchanda Banerjee, Tarring Anand, Florence Biennale exhibitor Anukta Ghosh, and sculptor Partha Dasgupta among others.
The show is on at Taj Bengal till March 14.