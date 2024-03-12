Witness 170 artworks of 21 women artists at Taj Bengal

Be impressed by stunning works of 21 iconic artists female including renowned and emerging photographers, alpona artists creating arts depicting domestic violence, and kantha arts among others, at the ongoing show, Women in Art - Art by Women and Art on Women which showcases about 170 creations in mediums ranging from acrylic to embroidery, photography to watercolor, and kantha to charcoal.

The show that was opened by dancer Tanushree Shankar, actors Swastika Mukherjee and Chandrayee Ghosh, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, Padma Shri winner Pritikana Goswami, Nayantara Pal Chaudhuri, and Dr. Dhriti Banerjee from ZSI celebrates women in arts.

"We, as a global organisation, not only recognise the contribution of women in the industry and in society at large, but are also cognizant of their growing influence on business. So, International Women’s Day is a good time to pause and reflect on where we are on this journey. This show is really exciting for the breadth of artists and mediums including Padmashri Pritkana, Saumya Khandelwal, Mahua Lahiri, Ankita Roy, Suchanda Banerjee, Aniket Mitra, Michael Steverson, K M Asad and others exhibiting works across mediums," says K Mohanchandran from Taj Bengal.