The Academy pays tribute to Indian art designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai during ‘In Memoriam’ segment at Oscars 2024

The 96th Academy Awards paid tribute to the late Nitin Chandrakant Desai, the mastermind behind iconic sets in many Bollywood blockbusters. Desai, whose work breathed life into films like Oscar-nominated Lagaan, passed away tragically in August 2023.
Desai’s artistry extended far beyond the cricket pitch in the 2001 film, with his talents shaping the grandeur of Jodhaa Akbar and the vibrant world of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Even popular television felt his touch, as Desai designed sets for the long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Desai wasn’t alone in receiving a final bow. The ‘In Memoriam’ segment, a poignant tradition at the Oscars, honoured a multitude of industry icons. The segment opened with a tribute to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose story resonated after a documentary about him won the previous year’s Oscar. Legendary singer Tina Turner and comedian Richard Lewis were also among those remembered, with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivering a moving rendition of ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ alongside his son.
The Academy continues to recognise the vast contributions of Indian cinema. Last year, the ceremony paid homage to actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, while the official Academy website acknowledged Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Desai’s inclusion this year underscores the indelible mark left by Indian set designers on the global stage.