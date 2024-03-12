The Academy pays tribute to Indian art designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai during ‘In Memoriam’ segment at Oscars 2024

Desai wasn’t alone in receiving a final bow. The ‘In Memoriam’ segment, a poignant tradition at the Oscars, honoured a multitude of industry icons. The segment opened with a tribute to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose story resonated after a documentary about him won the previous year’s Oscar. Legendary singer Tina Turner and comedian Richard Lewis were also among those remembered, with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivering a moving rendition of ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ alongside his son.