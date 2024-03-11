'RRR’ trends again as glimpses of ‘Naatu Naatu’ showcased twice at Oscars

Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s exhilarating song Naatu Naatu and glimpse of RRR made it to the Academy Award stage once again.

Soon after RRR, was shown twice at the 96th Academy Awards on Monday, the hashtag #RRRMovie started trending on X (formerly called Twitter).

The official X handle of the film, shared the clip and wrote, “And again, a sweet surprise for us…. Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequence as a part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequence in cinema."

When Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt were presenting a special tribute to stunt performers, the first glimpse of RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was shown. It featured an action scene featuring Ram and Jr. NTR was shown among many international films.