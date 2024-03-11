Sunny Hinduja to make Malayalam debut with Hello Mummy

After winning the hearts of the audience with his power packed performance in the web series The Railway Men, actor sunny Hinduja is all set to make his debut in South Indian films. While he and his fans are all charged up about his next movie, the actor gives a sneak peek of his quirky look through his social media to raise the anticipation bar to another level.
Sunny would be playing an exorcist in the Malayalam movie Hello Mummy! The versatile actor is known for his dynamism and choice of roles and after his South –debut was announced the excitement has gone higher. He is currently in Kerala shooting for the film.
He expresses his happiness stating, “It's been an exhilarating journey diving into the world of Malayalam cinema, and I'm truly grateful for the warm welcome from Malayalam movie lovers. While I can't wait to unveil more about my character, I hope this sneak peek ignites the anticipation and curiosity of our audience."
With a string of successful roles, Sunny is now delving into unchartered territory as he plays the role of an exorcist. The images shared by the actor on social media show him wearing various kinds of rings on his fingers along with several tattoos inscribed. It hints at the mysterious nature of the character and the aura of the film. It also reflects on the possibility of Hello Mummy being a fantasy drama.
Since the sneak peek, Sunny’s fans are super excited. The photos have been garnering positive reviews and one cannot wait to see him on-screen soon.