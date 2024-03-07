'Manjummel Boys' becomes fastest Malayalam film to hit the 100 crore club

Malayalam friendship saga/survival thriller Manjummel Boys has been in the news for earning 100 crores globally and becoming the fastest Malayalam film to do so. Released on February 22, the masterpiece directed by Chidambaram took no time to become a fan-favourite soon after its release.

Talking about the significance of the film, After the success of Bramhayugam, another Malayalam movie starring Mammootty, the success of Manjummel Boys has set a landmark for the Malayalam film industry as a whole, hinting towards the progression of the industry to even greater heights.

Taking to Twitter, netizens have left heartfelt reviews applauding the story, the visuals and the emotions it made them feel. Superstar Rajnikanth too watched the film and applauding director Chidambaram.