'Manjummel Boys' becomes fastest Malayalam film to hit the 100 crore club

Malayalam friendship saga/survival thriller Manjummel Boys has been in the news for earning 100 crores globally and becoming the fastest Malayalam film to do so. Released on February 22, the masterpiece directed by Chidambaram took no time to become a fan-favourite soon after its release.
Talking about the significance of the film, After the success of Bramhayugam, another Malayalam movie starring Mammootty, the success of Manjummel Boys has set a landmark for the Malayalam film industry as a whole, hinting towards the progression of the industry to even greater heights.
Taking to Twitter, netizens have left heartfelt reviews applauding the story, the visuals and the emotions it made them feel. Superstar Rajnikanth too watched the film and applauding director Chidambaram.
Manjummel Boys recounts the story of a real-life event that took place in 2006, which follows a group of friends on a trip to Kodaikanal who land in trouble’s way when one of the friends, Subhash, falls in the dangerous Guna caves. The film further focuses on the rescuing of Subhash by the friends, marking, to date, the only person who could be rescued. The film, directed by Chidambaram, stars Soubin Shahir, Khalid Rahman, Jean Paul Lal, Sreenath Bhasi and Ganpathi in key roles.