Oscars 2024: John Cena walks on the stage nude to present the Best Costume award in a hilarious skit

The 96th Academy Awards witnessed a hilarious and unexpected moment courtesy of John Cena. As host Jimmy Kimmel prepped the audience for the Best Costume Design award, he referenced a streaker incident from the 1974 Oscars, hinting at a similar stunt for Cena.
But Cena had other plans. He peeked in from backstage, declaring, “Hold on there, Jimmy! Let's keep this classy. The male body isn't a punchline!” He playfully jabbed at Kimmel, reminding him that wrestling nude wasn’t part of his repertoire – “Jorts, my friend, jorts!” he declared, referencing his signature attire.
The audience erupted in laughter as Cena, strategically holding a giant winner’s envelope, made his way to centre stage. “Costumes,” he announced, “they're the heart and soul of a film! Maybe even more important than...” he trailed off, leaving the audience to chuckle.
Just as things started to settle, a team of assistants rushed on stage, armed with a rather extravagant gown. Confused yet amused, Cena allowed them to drape the elaborate garment over his muscular frame. Thus adorned, he announced the winner with a flourish: Holly Waddington for Poor Things!
Waddington’s triumph over fellow nominees Jacqueline Durran (Barbie), Jacqueline West (Killers of the Flower Moon), Janty Yates and Dave Crossman (Napoleon), and Ellen Mirojnick (Oppenheimer) capped off a night of unforgettable moments. And Cena, with his witty one-liners and unexpected sartorial choice, undoubtedly played a memorable role in the ceremony's success. From rejecting the streaker gag to embracing the oversized gown, Cena proved he’s a master of comedic timing and unexpected red-carpet fashion.