Oscars 2024: Overwhelmed with joy, Emma Stone accepts Best Actress honour for 'Poor Things'

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things were two titles that dominated major categories at the 96th Academy Awards. While Cillian Murphy bagged Best Actor accolade, Emma Stones won the Best Actress honour for her performance as Bella Baxter.
Accepting the award, Emma was overwhelmed with joy and almost teared up during her speech. "It’s not about me, it’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts," Emma shared.
As she walked onto the stage, she revealed that she broke her dress while dancing to I Am Just Ken with Ryan Gosling. The actress also shared a wholesome moment with other nominees including Nyad star Annette Bening, Anatomy of a Fall actor Sandra Hüller, Maestro's Carey Mulligan and Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon.
In Poor Things, as Bella, Emma navigated her way through Victorian London after being brought back to life via a brain transplant by an unorthodox scientist. The film is based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray and also stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.
Talking about being cast in Poor Things, the actress had previously shared that she was doubtful about doing justice to the role. "I think because I had lived with her in my mind for so long and I was so deeply in love with Bella, it terrified me not to live up to her as a character. I felt like I was failing her in the first week, and failing Yorgos. It was just difficult," she shared.