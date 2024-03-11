Oscars 2024: Overwhelmed with joy, Emma Stone accepts Best Actress honour for 'Poor Things'

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things were two titles that dominated major categories at the 96th Academy Awards. While Cillian Murphy bagged Best Actor accolade, Emma Stones won the Best Actress honour for her performance as Bella Baxter.

Accepting the award, Emma was overwhelmed with joy and almost teared up during her speech. "It’s not about me, it’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts," Emma shared.

As she walked onto the stage, she revealed that she broke her dress while dancing to I Am Just Ken with Ryan Gosling. The actress also shared a wholesome moment with other nominees including Nyad star Annette Bening, Anatomy of a Fall actor Sandra Hüller, Maestro's Carey Mulligan and Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon.