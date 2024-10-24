Artist Ansh Kumar hosts his latest solo in Mumbai

Delhi/ Rishikesh based artist Ansh Kumar is hosting is solo currently at Method Bandra in Mumbai. Titled Absolute the exhibition is a series of serigraphs on paper and glass which is an expression on serious human truths but has been dealt with in an appealing manner. The brilliant use of shapes also conveys the optics that has been used as a manner to denote metaphors of critical human truths. It is interesting to note that one of the messages of the exhibition is the blurring of the line between ‘when you ends’ and ‘the other begins’.