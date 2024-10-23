A guide to rangoli: Discover the rich cultural variations of India’s traditional art

Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form that involves creating colourful designs on the ground, typically at the entrance of homes during festivals and special occasions. This vibrant practice varies widely across regions, with each type reflecting local culture, traditions, and artistic styles. Here are some notable types of rangoli:
1. Kolam
Originating from South India, Kolam is a rice flour design drawn on the floor using a series of intricate geometric patterns and motifs. These designs are often created daily and are believed to bring prosperity and ward off evil. Kolams can be simple or highly complex, incorporating dots, curves, and symmetrical patterns. Women often draw Kolams in the early morning, using their fingers or a powdered medium.
2. Muggu
Similar to Kolam, Muggu is a popular form of rangoli in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is made with rice flour or coloured powders and often features geometric patterns, flowers, and figures of deities. Muggu designs can be both elaborate and minimalistic, with festivals like Sankranti and Diwali showcasing the most intricate creations.
3. Alpona
Alpona, primarily seen in Bengal, involves creating white designs using a paste made from rice flour and water. These intricate patterns often include floral motifs and can be quite detailed. Alpona is commonly made during festivals like Durga Puja, symbolising purity and auspiciousness. The use of a contrasting background, usually coloured or dark, enhances the beauty of the white designs.
4. Chowkpurana
This type of rangoli is prevalent in Maharashtra and involves intricate designs that often incorporate symbols of Hindu mythology. Chowkpurana is typically created during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi. The designs often include elements like peacocks, flowers, and other motifs that celebrate nature and divinity.
5. Sitaron ka Rangoli
This modern take on rangoli incorporates star motifs and is popular among younger generations. It blends traditional patterns with contemporary elements, often using bright, synthetic colours and varied materials like sequins and glitter.
Each type of rangoli carries its unique significance, artistic technique, and regional flavor, making it a vibrant aspect of Indian festivals and celebrations. Whether simple or intricate, rangoli designs continue to beautify homes and bring communities together in celebration and creativity.