A guide to rangoli: Discover the rich cultural variations of India’s traditional art

3. Alpona

Alpona, primarily seen in Bengal, involves creating white designs using a paste made from rice flour and water. These intricate patterns often include floral motifs and can be quite detailed. Alpona is commonly made during festivals like Durga Puja, symbolising purity and auspiciousness. The use of a contrasting background, usually coloured or dark, enhances the beauty of the white designs.

4. Chowkpurana

This type of rangoli is prevalent in Maharashtra and involves intricate designs that often incorporate symbols of Hindu mythology. Chowkpurana is typically created during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi. The designs often include elements like peacocks, flowers, and other motifs that celebrate nature and divinity.

5. Sitaron ka Rangoli

This modern take on rangoli incorporates star motifs and is popular among younger generations. It blends traditional patterns with contemporary elements, often using bright, synthetic colours and varied materials like sequins and glitter.

Each type of rangoli carries its unique significance, artistic technique, and regional flavor, making it a vibrant aspect of Indian festivals and celebrations. Whether simple or intricate, rangoli designs continue to beautify homes and bring communities together in celebration and creativity.