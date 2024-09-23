Beauty and the Barbed Wire

Beauty found and lost

Sri Lanka with its abundance of natural and heritage beauty is often referred to as the Pearl of The Indian Ocean. Its lush rainforests, carpets of tea plantations, pristine beaches, central highlands, national parks, stupas, temples and UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the sacred cities of Anuradhapura and Kandy, have often invited worldwide tourists. However, in the last two decades, it has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udagedara is from Kandy. He has been closely studying his country’s unfortunate situation as an artist and Head of the Department (HOD) at the Department of History and Theory of Art University of Visual and Performing Arts Colombo. He tells we, "In 2022, the powerful Rajapaksa family regime and their corrupt politics was ousted by citizens’ protests. During their regime, some projects related to ports and seafaring were greenlighted like the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project. They were considered necessary for the economic growth of Sri Lanka. I wanted to start a conversation about the long-term ecological, economic, and political impacts of projects like this."

While Udagedara is not "anti-development", he feels Sri Lanka needs to strike a balance between development without harming nature and heritage, so that its idyllic charm is preserved. This is why most of his artworks feature flora, fauna, mythical creatures and topographical features like sea, mountains and rocks. "I use my art to depict a new form of landscape, where the viewer is drawn in by a false sense of beauty. However when viewed closely, the paintings tell a different story, one of fragmented human parts combined with splattered paint. This morbid juxtaposition of beauty, chaos and agony provides an altered story to the previously perceived sense of beauty."

Rasika Kajaria, founder-director, Exhibit 320, says in Weathering Waves, the artworks masterfully capture the tension between terror and beauty. “Udagedara’s pieces provoke thought and speculation, with layers of political and nostalgic undertones that resonate deeply,” she says.