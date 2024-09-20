The new art exhibition at MAP Bengaluru juxtaposes works of two artists

What lies within a piece o f wood? A question that serves as the focal point of MAP’s (Museum of Art and Photography) latest exhibition — Painting with Fire: Jeram Patel & Tarik Currimbhoy. The show is a fascinating study of two artists, both wielding the blowtorch as their tool of choice, yet manifesting remarkably distinct outcomes in their work with wood.

Exploring the inner life of wood as revealed by the fiery touch of Jeram Patel, a modernist visionary and Tarik Currimbhoy, a trained architect with a deep respect for the material — each approaching the question from unique perspectives. Kuzhali Jaganathan, co-curator of the exhibit, explains the rationale behind bringing these two artists together. “The exhibition delves into their differing approaches, despite their shared technique of using a blowtorch on wood. Jeram Patel referred to his technique of scorching as an ‘attack’ on the material — destroying as a means of making art. Tarik Currimbhoy, while also employing this method of firing wood, does so with a different intent. By torching, he reveals the growth of the wood through its grains, creating a painting in its purest form.”