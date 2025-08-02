Sotheby's returns Buddha jewels to India after 127 years

Auction house Sotheby's has returned a set of sacred gems that were believed to have been linked to Buddha after facing pressure from the Indian government and Buddhist leaders worldwide.

Indian government retrieves Lord Buddha's special gems from Auction house Sotheby's through intervention

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, recently announced the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha to their rightful home in India after over a century since they were discovered.

It was the partnership between the Government of India and the Godrej Industries Group that made this venture possible.

The Piprahwa relics are a collection of around 1,800 jewels that were excavated in 1898 by British civil engineer William Claxton Peppé in Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh, are believed to be associated with the mortal remains of Lord Buddha. Archaeologists describe it as one of the most staggering finds. They have been returned to India after 127 years.

The relics, enshrined by Buddha's followers around the 3rd century BCE, were initially slated for auction in Hong Kong in May 2025, but the sacred artefacts were successfully secured by the Ministry of Culture through decisive intervention.

The Piprahwa relics will be formally unveiled to the public for viewing soon.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi on X: "A joyous day for our cultural heritage!"

"It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan [Lord] Buddha have come home after 127 long years. These sacred relics highlight India’s close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture," he added.