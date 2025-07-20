Why Lianpui is the new cultural crown jewel of Mizoram

In a significant step towards preserving Mizoram’s cultural heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under the Ministry of Culture, has officially designated the ancient menhirs of Lianpui village in Champhai district as a Monument of National Importance.
The recognition was finalized on July 14, following a mandatory two-month public notification that began on February 9, in accordance with the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. With no objections raised during the notification period, the central government proceeded to grant the site protected status.
The menhirs of Lianpui stand out for their remarkable craftsmanship and symbolic richness. These towering stone structures, etched with detailed carvings, reflect the distinct visual culture of the Mizo people before Christianity’s arrival in the region. The motifs include human figures, animals, birds, mithun heads, gongs, and lizards each believed to carry cultural or spiritual significance. Uniquely, the stones are positioned in eight linear alignments, four oriented north-south and four east-west suggesting intentional design, likely rooted in ritualistic or ceremonial traditions.
According to Vanlalhuma, an archaeologist with Mizoram’s Department of Art and Culture, these menhirs serve as a valuable record of Mizo heritage. The site’s host village, Lianpui, has historical roots tracing back to the early 18th century, when it was founded by the Lusei chief Lianpuia. Originally located at Mualbawk, the village eventually shifted to its present location and carries the founder’s name.
With this designation, Lianpui’s ancient site will now benefit from conservation efforts funded by the central government, ensuring its preservation for future generations. The recognition is also likely to position Lianpui as an emerging destination for heritage tourism in Mizoram. Lianpui is now the second site in the state to earn national archaeological importance, following Vangchhia known locally as Kawtchhuah Ropui or the Great Entrance located just 20 km away. Vangchhia is home to over 170 intricately carved menhirs, portraying scenes of warriors, folklore, and communal life.
