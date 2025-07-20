Why Lianpui is the new cultural crown jewel of Mizoram

In a significant step towards preserving Mizoram’s cultural heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under the Ministry of Culture, has officially designated the ancient menhirs of Lianpui village in Champhai district as a Monument of National Importance.

The recognition was finalized on July 14, following a mandatory two-month public notification that began on February 9, in accordance with the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. With no objections raised during the notification period, the central government proceeded to grant the site protected status.

Mizoram's Lianpui bags spot as a Monument of National Importance