Woven stories, worn boldly: The ‘Kilim’ collection threads Persian heritage into modern menswear

In a world that’s constantly chasing the new, Rare Rabbit’s Kilim collection invites you to pause — to look closer, feel deeper, and wear something with a soul. Inspired by the intricate legacy of Persian rugs, Kilim is not just a line of menswear; it’s a woven story, reimagined for the modern man.
Arun Kumar, head of design at Rare Rabbit, puts it simply yet powerfully: “With Kilim, we wanted to bring the soul of Persian rugs into something as everyday and wearable as a crew neck shirt. The prints are all about capturing that intricate texture and those layered, handwoven patterns you see in traditional rugs, almost like you're wearing a piece of that history.”
Every motif is intentional, every colour drawn from centuries-old dyes. “Those colours, maroon, brown, black — they’re all pulled straight from the natural world, just like the dyes used in traditional Persian rugs,” Arun explains. “The tones help tie everything back to the craft’s organic roots... it makes the pieces feel lived-in, honest, and connected to something deeper.” It’s this emotional honesty that elevates the collection—each crew neck, pair of trousers or shorts isn’t just styled, it’s storied.
To recreate the textures of handwoven rugs on modern garments, the brand didn’t hold back. “Digital manipulation techniques were used to emulate woven surfaces, with materials enhanced using high-definition print, puff print and embroidery to add depth and dimension.” The result is prints that don’t just sit on fabric, but rise from it, adding tactility and intrigue.
And while the motifs borrow heavily from the past—those clean geometric shapes, borders, and tribal symbols — there’s nothing dated about the execution. “It’s about finding that balance, keeping the integrity of the original craft while making it feel fresh... the legacy’s still there in the lines and forms, just framed in a cleaner, more minimal way that speaks to today’s style.”
The deeper ethos of Kilim, though, lies in its rejection of fashion’s frenetic pace. “With Kilim, the idea was to move away from fast, throwaway fashion... it’s about creating clothing that’s rooted in tradition but designed to last.” Even the symbolism matters— “The collection draws from Persian rugs, highlighting the infinite nature of life, growth, and unity.”
At its heart, “Kilim was really born out of our love for the artistry and storytelling behind traditional Persian rugs... They’re like woven stories that carry so much history, culture, and emotion,” says Arun. Every print, every hue, every thread in Kilim is a quiet rebellion against disposability—a wearable tale told in cotton, craft, and care.
Prices start at INR 1,799.
Available online.
