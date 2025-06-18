Woven stories, worn boldly: The ‘Kilim’ collection threads Persian heritage into modern menswear

And while the motifs borrow heavily from the past—those clean geometric shapes, borders, and tribal symbols — there’s nothing dated about the execution. “It’s about finding that balance, keeping the integrity of the original craft while making it feel fresh... the legacy’s still there in the lines and forms, just framed in a cleaner, more minimal way that speaks to today’s style.”

The deeper ethos of Kilim, though, lies in its rejection of fashion’s frenetic pace. “With Kilim, the idea was to move away from fast, throwaway fashion... it’s about creating clothing that’s rooted in tradition but designed to last.” Even the symbolism matters— “The collection draws from Persian rugs, highlighting the infinite nature of life, growth, and unity.”

At its heart, “Kilim was really born out of our love for the artistry and storytelling behind traditional Persian rugs... They’re like woven stories that carry so much history, culture, and emotion,” says Arun. Every print, every hue, every thread in Kilim is a quiet rebellion against disposability—a wearable tale told in cotton, craft, and care.

