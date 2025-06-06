Puneet Gupta’s ‘Whispers of Versailles’ clutch collection marries Rococo elegance with modern flair

In a realm where artistry meets indulgence, designer Puneet Gupta unveils Whispers of Versailles—a fantastical clutch collection that channels the decadence of 18th-century France with a distinctly modern flair. Known for transforming accessories into statement pieces of wearable art, Puneet invites us into a dreamscape where rococo elegance, Parisian patisserie palettes, and Indian craftsmanship converge in dazzling harmony.

A look at Puneet Gupta’s ‘Whispers of Versailles’ clutch collection

Each clutch in this collection is more than just an accessory—it’s a storybook, told through shimmering beadwork, vibrant hues, and a touch of theatrical whimsy. As we sit down with Puneet, he opens up about the inspirations behind this enchanting collection, his vision for global couture rooted in Indian heritage, and the magic that happens when creativity is allowed to wander through the gilded halls of Versailles.

Excerpts: