The Wedding Guest Jewellery Collection is all you need this season to steal the spotlight

It’s that time of the year again—when your calendar is filled with save-the-dates, your phone gallery is stacked with outfit references, and every function, from sangeet and mehendi to the grand muhuratham, demands a fresh look. Because let’s face it, wedding season is no longer just about the bride—it’s about everyone showing up, showing off, and standing out. And Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery gets it.
Enter their all-new Wedding Guest Jewellery Collection—a dazzling, thoughtfully curated edit that caters to guests, bridesmaids, and maids of honour who want to make every appearance count, without the stress of outfit repeats or wallet woes. With over 4,000 designs that blend traditional richness with modern flair, this collection is everything we didn’t know we needed—and more.
From antique gold-plated showstoppers and dramatic maatils to minimalistic kundan necklaces and modern geometric pieces, the lineup celebrates every mood, every function, every vibe. Think ruby reds, emerald greens, rani pinks, and blue sapphires that pop against silk saris and cocktail gowns alike.
So, what’s the magic behind this collection? We asked Nandish Gulechha, from Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, and he says, “The Wedding Guest Collection features over 4,000 carefully curated pieces that beautifully blend tradition with modernity. At the heart of the collection is the use of zircon stones, enhanced by Victorian plating that gives the jewellery a rich, antique finish reminiscent of classic styles. While the plating reflects classic aesthetics, the stone elements and designing patterns are distinctly modern, creating a fresh look. A special highlight of the collection is a striking green doublet stone, which adds a unique and vibrant touch to select pieces. This thoughtful combination of traditional plating, modern patterns, and distinctive stones makes the collection perfect for wedding guests who want to celebrate heritage with a stylish twist.”
And it doesn’t stop at the aesthetic. Inspired by paisleys, peacocks, South Indian temple motifs, and symbols of prosperity, these pieces are also crafted for durability and elegance. “The collection uses premium metals like superior brass, copper and 92.5 sterling silver. Antique 22K gold plating combined with a high-quality polish adds to the beauty of the pieces, helping them retain their shine even after multiple wears. The collection also features premium quality pearls, zirconia stones, and vibrant coloured stones such as ruby tones, emeralds, rani pink, and sapphire blue, which add richness and visual appeal,” Nandish shares.
It’s that balance—the old with the new, the grandeur with the minimal—that makes this edit stand out in a saturated market. “The collection’s antique gold plating lends a rich, timeless look that complements both traditional and contemporary Indian outfits, while non-precious stones in vibrant hues like ruby, emerald, rani pink, and sapphire blue add bold pops of colour to elevate any ensemble. This thoughtful colour palette and finish make the jewellery suitable for a variety of wedding functions.”
Affordable, stunning, and thoughtfully designed for mix-and-match styling, the Wedding Guest Collection makes sure every guest gets their moment in the spotlight. “Every wedding function is an opportunity to shine in different outfits and jewellery. Our collection stands out by specifically catering to wedding guests, bridesmaids, and maids of honour, offering high-impact affordable jewellery that lets them shine at every event.”
So whether your vibe is OTT glam or understated elegance, this collection has you covered. “We have introduced bold statement pieces like dramatic chokers, oversized maatils, and long earrings; and for those looking for minimal yet festive jewellery to go with their wedding attire—we have introduced minimalist designs in sleek kundan necklaces, geometric patterns, and delicate zircon bangles, ensuring there’s something for every style preference.”
As for what’s trending this season, it’s a glorious mash-up of vintage charm and modern drama. “Antique gold-plated jewellery is making a strong comeback, while coloured stones in rich hues like ruby, emerald, rani pink, and blue sapphire add vibrant, regal pops of colour. Modern layered necklaces and white stones bring minimalist, sleek styles that appeal to modern tastes, alongside drop necklaces and white stones in kundan jewellery, offering elegance and versatility across wedding functions. Reimagined Indian motifs from kundan and temple jewellery are creatively redesigned into trendy silhouettes, and geometric forms with sleek finishes add an edgy, sophisticated dimension,” Nandish shares.
So, what should you wear where? Nandish shares some suggestions. Mehendi and haldi: Playful, colorful zircon bangles, lightweight kundan necklaces, and heavy statement earrings or chandbalis that add flair to lehengas and floral co-ords. Sangeet and cocktail: Bold zircon chokers, stacked cuffs, and shoulder-grazing earrings in kundan and zircon, paired with gown-style silhouettes or Indo-western outfits. Wedding ceremony: Elegant antique finish necklace sets paired with matching earrings, a maang tikka, and delicate bracelet or silver temple jewellery with intricate deity and floral motifs. Reception: Regal high-neck chokers adorned with pearls or zircon-studded pieces or sleek kundan designs that pair beautifully with classic or contemporary eveningwear.
And in case you’re wondering how Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery keeps things timeless and trend-forward, Nandish lets us in, “We ensure the pieces remain trend-forward by constantly monitoring both Indian and global fashion trends, staying in tune with pop culture influences. We skillfully reimagine Indian craftsmanship by pairing elements like kundan with modern cuts and integrating contemporary geometric designs into traditional sets.”
In short, the Wedding Guest Collection isn’t just jewellery—it’s your plus one to every celebration, your secret weapon to non-repeating looks, and your stylish nod to tradition wrapped in modern elegance.
Prices start at INR 1,170.
Available online.
