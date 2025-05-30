The Wedding Guest Jewellery Collection is all you need this season to steal the spotlight

It’s that balance—the old with the new, the grandeur with the minimal—that makes this edit stand out in a saturated market. “The collection’s antique gold plating lends a rich, timeless look that complements both traditional and contemporary Indian outfits, while non-precious stones in vibrant hues like ruby, emerald, rani pink, and sapphire blue add bold pops of colour to elevate any ensemble. This thoughtful colour palette and finish make the jewellery suitable for a variety of wedding functions.”

Affordable, stunning, and thoughtfully designed for mix-and-match styling, the Wedding Guest Collection makes sure every guest gets their moment in the spotlight. “Every wedding function is an opportunity to shine in different outfits and jewellery. Our collection stands out by specifically catering to wedding guests, bridesmaids, and maids of honour, offering high-impact affordable jewellery that lets them shine at every event.”