Each outfit in this edit is designed to reflect the many dimensions of one’s personality

Human beings are complicated. One can never truly foresee how someone might respond, what unseen paths they’ve walked, or how a simple conversation might leave a lasting mark. Reactions are rarely random; they often stem from hidden chapters of the past, shaping who we are and how we move through the world. People grow, shift, and transform, constantly becoming new versions of themselves. Inspired by such complexities, fashion brand CUIN unveils Facets, a collection where fashion becomes a poetic reflection of the many layers within us.
Founder and creative director Shubhi Aggarwal shares, “This collection is where fashion becomes a mirror to the complexity within each individual.” True to her vision, Facets captures the many dimensions of identity — vibrant, subtle, bold, and introspective. Drawing inspiration from the fluid interplay of emotions and lived experiences, the collection brings together evolving textures, patterns, and colours. It’s an invitation to embrace your layers and wear your story, a celebration of every side of you.
CUIN, as a brand, is rooted in unique craftsmanship and conceptual design, celebrating individuality and self-expression. Blending bold prints, vibrant colours, and refined details, each piece is thoughtfully created to tell a story. With a skilled team behind every stitch, the brand’s intention is to transform everyday dressing into an artful expression, where comfort meets elevated style.
Shubhi tells us, “Facets offers a diverse range of styles and fabric choices.” This variety reflects the central theme of the collection, the many shades and dimensions of human nature. She preferred fabrics like pure linen, cotton, modal satins, cotton twill and most importantly, her in-house laser cut fabric, Lumina.“Each fabric is digitally printed with our signature self-designed prints in four distinct colour combinations. We’ve also incorporated hand embroidery over our prints to add depth and detail,” Shubhi adds.
Each outfit in this edit is designed to reflect the many dimensions of one’s personalityFacets comes alive through a variety of free-sized outfits, versatile kaftans, and transformative NuForm pieces designed to adapt to the wearer’s mood and moment. Many of the silhouettes are intentionally crafted to offer “room for change,” ensuring comfort while encouraging self-expression. “I believe every moment in life is worth celebrating,” says Shubhi. “You don’t need a special occasion to dress up or feel like yourself, whether you’re grocery shopping, picking up the kids, heading to work, or off on a vacation.”
Each print in Facets is thoughtfully designed to represent a unique layer or dimension of the human spirit. As Shubhi says, “One of my favourite pieces from the collection is the new picnic dress from our NuForm edit. It easily transforms from a dress to a skirt and features our signature fractalica print, though it can be customised in any print you choose.”
Another standout is the laser-cut Lumina pants. “They capture the spirit of summer perfectly, versatile, stylish, and with a fit and fall I absolutely love,” she concludes.
Prices start at Rs 5,500. Available online.
