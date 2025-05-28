Each outfit in this edit is designed to reflect the many dimensions of one’s personality

CUIN, as a brand, is rooted in unique craftsmanship and conceptual design, celebrating individuality and self-expression. Blending bold prints, vibrant colours, and refined details, each piece is thoughtfully created to tell a story. With a skilled team behind every stitch, the brand’s intention is to transform everyday dressing into an artful expression, where comfort meets elevated style.

Shubhi tells us, “Facets offers a diverse range of styles and fabric choices.” This variety reflects the central theme of the collection, the many shades and dimensions of human nature. She preferred fabrics like pure linen, cotton, modal satins, cotton twill and most importantly, her in-house laser cut fabric, Lumina.“Each fabric is digitally printed with our signature self-designed prints in four distinct colour combinations. We’ve also incorporated hand embroidery over our prints to add depth and detail,” Shubhi adds.