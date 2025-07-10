UNESCO drops ‘In Danger’ tag for three African heritage sites

UNESCO has officially removed three African sites from its World Heritage in Danger list, following major conservation efforts across the continent. The move reflects growing success in heritage protection, especially in regions that have long struggled with environmental and political challenges. The three sites—Madagascar’s Rainforests of the Atsinanana, Egypt’s Abu Mena, and Libya’s Old Town of Ghadamès—were previously placed on the endangered list due to threats like illegal logging, groundwater issues, and armed conflict.
In Madagascar, the dense Atsinanana rainforest, home to rare species like the lemur, was flagged in 2010 due to rising deforestation and illegal wood trade. But after the country ramped up its forest management, cracked down on timber trafficking, and introduced monitoring tools like satellite surveillance, the site showed signs of recovery. Forest loss has been reversed across a majority of affected areas, and wildlife protection has seen marked improvement.
Over in Egypt, the early Christian site of Abu Mena had been under threat from rising groundwater levels, which damaged ancient structures. A major shift came with the introduction of solar-powered drainage systems, which helped stabilise the area. Conservation work here has also focused on getting local communities involved in protecting the space, ensuring that the site can continue to be both sacred and secure.
In Libya, the Old Town of Ghadamès—a beautifully preserved desert settlement known for its labyrinthine architecture—had suffered during the country’s period of unrest. Damage from both natural disasters and neglect put the site at risk. Recent years, however, have seen steady restoration, improved risk management, and renewed interest in cultural preservation. UNESCO’s decision highlights the power of international cooperation and long-term planning in heritage conservation. These removals also reflect Africa’s growing presence in global preservation efforts, with six sites on the continent now taken off the “in danger” list since 2021.
