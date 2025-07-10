UNESCO drops ‘In Danger’ tag for three African heritage sites

Over in Egypt, the early Christian site of Abu Mena had been under threat from rising groundwater levels, which damaged ancient structures. A major shift came with the introduction of solar-powered drainage systems, which helped stabilise the area. Conservation work here has also focused on getting local communities involved in protecting the space, ensuring that the site can continue to be both sacred and secure.

In Libya, the Old Town of Ghadamès—a beautifully preserved desert settlement known for its labyrinthine architecture—had suffered during the country’s period of unrest. Damage from both natural disasters and neglect put the site at risk. Recent years, however, have seen steady restoration, improved risk management, and renewed interest in cultural preservation. UNESCO’s decision highlights the power of international cooperation and long-term planning in heritage conservation. These removals also reflect Africa’s growing presence in global preservation efforts, with six sites on the continent now taken off the “in danger” list since 2021.