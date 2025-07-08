Where to find Rajasthan’s record-holding 600-Gram kachoris?

Rajasthan isn’t just about royal palaces and timeless architecture, it’s a lifestyle soaked in bold flavors and rich culinary traditions. Walking down the bustling street of Nasirabad’s Chhawnilal, you’re instantly greeted by the irresistible aroma of freshly fried kachoris — especially the gigantic 600-gram variety that is turning heads in and around the world. This stands out and is breaking records for its enormous size and lip-smacking flavours, defining Rajasthan’s bold and booming food culture.

Where to find the 600-gram kachoris?

Chawannilal Halwai, a charming little shop tucked away in the street of Nasirabad has a rich history dating back to 1933. Founded by Chhawanilal Ji Gujar, it is famous for serving what locals lovingly call the world’s largest kachori or kachora. For around 49 years, this family-run spot has been delightfully attracting food lovers with its giant, crispy kachoris made using the same old timeless recipe and care — making it a must-visit for anyone craving an authentic taste of Rajasthan’s street food culture.

How big can kachoris be?

These gigantic kachoris are approximately 10 times heavier than the regular ones and their flavor? Pure, unearthly indulgence! They serve two varieties of kachoris — Dal ka kachora and Aloo ka kachora, both infused with deep, authentic flavors that reflect Rajasthan’s culinary soul. And when it comes to the price, prepare to be surprised once more—these massive, flavour-packed kachoris come in at just INR 150–160. A true culinary steal for such a legendary bite. Due to its massive popularity, it gets over rapidly leaving the customers to grab their share from 8 am to 2 pm.