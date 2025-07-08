Where to find Rajasthan’s record-holding 600-Gram kachoris?

Rajasthan isn’t just about royal palaces and timeless architecture, it’s a lifestyle soaked in bold flavors and rich culinary traditions. Walking down the bustling street of Nasirabad’s Chhawnilal, you’re instantly greeted by the irresistible aroma of freshly fried kachoris — especially the gigantic 600-gram variety that is turning heads in and around the world. This stands out and is breaking records for its enormous size and lip-smacking flavours, defining Rajasthan’s bold and booming food culture.
Chawannilal Halwai, a charming little shop tucked away in the street of Nasirabad has a rich history dating back to 1933. Founded by Chhawanilal Ji Gujar, it is famous for serving what locals lovingly call the world’s largest kachori or kachora. For around 49 years, this family-run spot has been delightfully attracting food lovers with its giant, crispy kachoris made using the same old timeless recipe and care — making it a must-visit for anyone craving an authentic taste of Rajasthan’s street food culture.
These gigantic kachoris are approximately 10 times heavier than the regular ones and their flavor? Pure, unearthly indulgence! They serve two varieties of kachoris — Dal ka kachora and Aloo ka kachora, both infused with deep, authentic flavors that reflect Rajasthan’s culinary soul. And when it comes to the price, prepare to be surprised once more—these massive, flavour-packed kachoris come in at just INR 150–160. A true culinary steal for such a legendary bite. Due to its massive popularity, it gets over rapidly leaving the customers to grab their share from 8 am to 2 pm.
Another fascinating part of the experience is watching these massive beauties being prepared right in front of you. The process begins with skilled artisans taking a large dough made from refined wheat flour (maida), then shaping it into a deep bowl-like form. This is then generously filled with a flavourful mixture of either spiced urad dal or seasoned potatoes. Once filled, the dough is gently flattened into a round shape, and small holes are pierced across its surface which is an essential step to prevent it from puffing up like a puri when deep-fried. Soon, these large disc-shaped doughs are put into the boiling oil and there you go, a huge culinary work of art on your plate!
For those who can’t travel to Rajasthan, Chawannilal Halwai brings the experience to you, offering nationwide delivery and international shipping to the US, UK and Dubai. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab one of these gigantic, flavor-packed kachoris and taste a piece of Rajasthan’s culinary magic!