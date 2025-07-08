Explore India's coastal flavours at this Chennai food fest

If your palate is craving something nostalgic, warm, and richly regional, a visit to Spice Haat this July might just feel like coming home—no matter where you're from. Hyatt Regency Chennai’s month-long food fest, Ghar ka Khana: Season 4, returns with a thoughtful focus: the diverse culinary traditions of India’s coastal communities.
In collaboration with Soul on the Plate, this edition of the pop-up digs deep into micro-cuisines along India’s vast coastline—spotlighting home-style dishes that are rarely seen on restaurant menus but are staples in coastal households. From Mangaluru's simple food to Tamil Nadu’s southernmost spice trails, the series explores what it means to eat like a local, through the hands of those who cook these meals every day.
Each weekend in July is devoted to a different region:
11th & 12th July – Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)
18th & 19th July – Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
25th & 26th July – Mangaluru (Karnataka)
The format is intimate and focused: five signature dishes from each location, each carrying with it the weight of lived memory—grandmothers’ recipes, festive staples, local market finds, and everyday comfort food. Think soulfully spiced fish curries, coconut-laced vegetables, tangy tamarind gravies, and a balance of textures that reflect not just a region’s taste but its rhythm of life.
While hotel pop-ups often aim for spectacle, Ghar ka Khana feels personal. The recipes come not from celebrity chefs but from home kitchens, where food is less about technique and more about love, memory, and connection. It’s an invitation to explore India’s lesser-celebrated coastal corners, one spoonful at a time.
You don’t need a plane ticket to travel the Indian coast this July—just a weekend table booking in Chennai.