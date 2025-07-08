Explore India's coastal flavours at this Chennai food fest

Each weekend in July is devoted to a different region:

11th & 12th July – Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)

18th & 19th July – Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)

25th & 26th July – Mangaluru (Karnataka)

The format is intimate and focused: five signature dishes from each location, each carrying with it the weight of lived memory—grandmothers’ recipes, festive staples, local market finds, and everyday comfort food. Think soulfully spiced fish curries, coconut-laced vegetables, tangy tamarind gravies, and a balance of textures that reflect not just a region’s taste but its rhythm of life.

While hotel pop-ups often aim for spectacle, Ghar ka Khana feels personal. The recipes come not from celebrity chefs but from home kitchens, where food is less about technique and more about love, memory, and connection. It’s an invitation to explore India’s lesser-celebrated coastal corners, one spoonful at a time.

You don’t need a plane ticket to travel the Indian coast this July—just a weekend table booking in Chennai.