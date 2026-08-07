Contemporary Now 2026 turns Chennai into a city-wide gallery, tracing the present through living histories of art

“Contemporary Now is a platform, not just an exhibition,” begins curator Priyanjoli Basu. “It’s a gathering of artists, collectors, curators, and curious minds coming together over several days to experience contemporary art in a way that feels open and alive, where the art is the centrepiece, but the conversations, the people and the energy around it are just as important,” she explains.

What began as an experiment has steadily expanded in both scale and scope. “The first was about testing the idea: could we bring this kind of energy to Chennai? The second proved we could. Now, with Edition III, we’re bigger and bolder with more artists, more venues, more programming, and a sharper curatorial vision,” she says.

This year’s edition revolves around the theme Practices in Continuum: Tracing the Present, reflecting how contemporary artists build on inherited histories, materials and memories rather than leaving them behind. “For us, the contemporary is not a break from the past; it is an active conversation with it,” Priyanjoli says. “Tracing the present is about looking at what’s happening right now through the lens of artists who are stretching, bending and reimagining what their medium can do. It’s continuum, not nostalgia,” she avers.

The festival’s greatest strength lies in making contemporary art feel approachable. “Accessibility isn’t about dumbing things down, it’s about removing barriers,” she says. Walkthroughs, artist conversations, catalogues and public programmes are designed to welcome newcomers alongside experienced collectors. “Art should invite you in, not keep you out,” she says.

More than anything, she hopes visitors leave with a lasting connection to the work. “You’ll discover a new artist you haven’t seen before, a conversation that shifts your perspective, a work that stays with you long after you’ve left,” she smiles.