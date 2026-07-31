Photographer Rekha Vijayashankar celebrates South India's folk artistes in Expressions

Before a performer steps on to the stage, they are simply themselves. Once the makeup is applied, the costume fastened and the ornaments put in place, they become gods, heroes and mythical characters. It is this moment of transformation, captured through painted faces, expressive eyes and fleeting emotions, that lies at the heart of Expressions, photographer Rekha Vijayashankar’s ongoing exhibition at DakshinaChitra’s Kadam-bari Gallery. We chat with the photographer to learn more about the stories behind the photographs.
For Rekha, the exhibition is less about documenting performances than the people who bring them to life. “Every emotion, gesture and expression reflected the story they were portraying and the passion they brought to their art. Those expressions became the heart of my photographs, and that’s what inspired me to name the exhibition Expressions,” she says.
It brings together photographs of Theyyam, Kathakali, Therukoothu, Poikkal Kuthirai and Yakshagana, among others, each distinguished by its own costumes, expressions and storytelling style. “Many visitors may not be familiar with South Indian folk and ritual performance traditions. Through this exhibition, I wanted to introduce them to these art forms by showcasing the different dances, the states they belong to, their unique costumes, ornaments and performance styles,” she says.
While elaborate costumes and striking makeup immediately draw the eye, Rekha hopes visitors look beyond the surface. “Folk traditions are important, but the artistes who perform them are equally important. Without the artistes, these folk traditions cannot survive,” she says. Through her photographs, she hopes audiences leave with a deeper appreciation not only of the art forms but also of the performers who dedicate themselves to preserving them.
One image, in particular, continues to stay with her long after it was taken. It is a portrait of a Therukoothu performer from Tamil Nadu. “What impressed me most was the dedication and commitment of the artistes. The time, effort and passion they invest in preserving this art form is truly inspiring. What touched me even more was that they don’t simply act, they completely live the characters they portray. Once they step into the performance, they become so immersed in their roles that they are unaware of the audience watching them,” she recalls.
As the exhibition continues, Rekha is already looking ahead. “My ongoing project focuses on the Indigo process, one of the world’s oldest natural dyeing traditions. It will document how indigo is extracted, prepared and used in the traditional dyeing process,” she reveals.
Entry free. On till August 3, 10 am onwards. At Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum, ECR.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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