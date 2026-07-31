Photographer Rekha Vijayashankar celebrates South India's folk artistes in Expressions

For Rekha, the exhibition is less about documenting performances than the people who bring them to life. “Every emotion, gesture and expression reflected the story they were portraying and the passion they brought to their art. Those expressions became the heart of my photographs, and that’s what inspired me to name the exhibition Expressions,” she says.

It brings together photographs of Theyyam, Kathakali, Therukoothu, Poikkal Kuthirai and Yakshagana, among others, each distinguished by its own costumes, expressions and storytelling style. “Many visitors may not be familiar with South Indian folk and ritual performance traditions. Through this exhibition, I wanted to introduce them to these art forms by showcasing the different dances, the states they belong to, their unique costumes, ornaments and performance styles,” she says.