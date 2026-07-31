How ancient stromatolites could make Pithoragarh India’s first UNESCO Geopark

Researchers have documented extensive stromatolite fossil sites across Pithoragarh and neighbouring Berinag, Gangolihat and Chaukori. The recent confirmation of stromatolites in Pithoragarh has further strengthened the region’s bid to become India’s first UNESCO Global Geopark. For travellers, it opens up the possibility of experiencing a destination where geological history is just as compelling as its mountain landscapes.

Stromatolites are among the oldest known records of life on Earth. Formed over billions of years by colonies of cyanobacteria, these layered rock structures developed when microbial mats trapped sediments in shallow seas, gradually building mineral-rich formations over immense periods of time. These microorganisms were also among the earliest to produce oxygen through photosynthesis, fundamentally changing Earth’s atmosphere and paving the way for more complex life. Today, stromatolites offer scientists a rare glimpse into the planet’s earliest ecosystems.