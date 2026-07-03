Planning the ultimate pilgrimage? Here’s all you need to know about the new Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route

Managed through the logistical coordination of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, the route is carefully planned, offering not just a pilgrimage but also a journey through Sikkim’s scenic landscapes and the historic gateway into Tibet. The adventure begins in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, where pilgrims assemble, attend official briefings and prepare their equipment. The route then passes through the serene Tsomgo (Changu) Lake, a sacred alpine water body surrounded by snow-covered peaks. Nearby lies the shrine of Baba Harbhajan Singh, the legendary Indian Army soldier who continues to be revered by many. The final Indian landmark is Nathu La Pass, located at 14,140 feet on the Indo-China border. This historic mountain pass serves as the gateway where pilgrims cross international gates and transition into Chinese vehicles for the onward journey.



The Yatra is open to Indian citizens between the ages of 18 and 70. Applications are submitted online through the MEA portal, with pilgrims selected through a computerised lottery system. The journey, held between June and August, costs approximately ₹1.80 lakh to ₹2 lakh, covering transportation, accommodation, meals, guides and permit fees on both sides of the border. While Sikkim’s Himalayan regions generally experience temperatures between 5°C and 20°C during the season, Tibet’s conditions are far harsher, with nights around Mount Kailash often dropping below freezing, reaching around -5°C.

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