The story of potato in Kolkata biryani: How it is connected to the life of an exiled Nawab

The theory that comes first is about the economic situation of the Nawab after he was exiled. As his funds were running low, meat became too costly for him. In response to this, the palace chefs started using less meat and more potatoes in the biryani. According to researchers, there was a change in the flavour of the dish too. There was less use of spices, and the potatoes provided a counterpoint to the spiced rice and meat.

But not everybody agrees with this theory. Another theory suggests that potatoes in Kolkata biryani did not serve as an alternate ingredient to meat. At that period, potatoes were viewed as an exotic and luxury item. So they were added to the recipe for the biryani, which symbolized luxury and prestige.