83 peaks in Uttarakhand are now open for mountaineering expeditions!

For Indian mountaineers, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council has entirely waived all expedition-related charges, including environmental fees...
Uttarakhand's 83 peaks located across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions open for mountaineering
This month, the Uttarakhand state government opened 83 major Himalayan peaks for mountaineering expeditions. This initiative, spearheaded by Uttarakhand’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to position the state as a premier global hub for adventure tourism while boosting the local economy in remote border regions.

What trekkers and travellers must know before signing up for an expedition?

Mount Kamet (7,756m – the second-highest peak in Uttarakhand)

The 83 peaks are located across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, spanning the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal. These summits range in altitude from 5,700 metres to 7,756 metres.

Notable peaks included in this list are Mount Kamet (7,756m – the second-highest peak in Uttarakhand), Nanda Devi East (7,434 – one of the most iconic and revered summits), Chaukhamba Group (renowned for its massive fourpillared structure) and other iconic names like Trishul, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli and Neelkanth. The government has introduced significant fee waivers to reduce financial barriers.

International climbers are now only required to pay the standard fees

Fee waiver

For Indian mountaineers, all expedition-related fees have been entirely waived. This includes peak permit fees, camping fees, trail management fees and environmental charges. The state government will now bear these costs. For foreign mountaineers, additional state-level fees previously imposed by the Forest Department have been abolished.

International climbers are now only required to pay the standard fees prescribed by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.To eliminate bureaucratic delays, the state has launched the Uttarakhand Mountaineering Permission System (UKMPS). This is a transparent, fully digital, single-window online portal.

Nanda Devi East (7,434 – one of the most iconic and revered summits)

Dos and don'ts

All applications for expeditions must be submitted through this system for faster processing and approvals. Despite the increased accessibility, the government has emphasised a Conservation Through Regulation approach. Expeditions must strictly adhere to waste management rules to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Strict adherence to international safety and routing standards is required for all climbing teams. This move aligns with the Union Budget 2026– 27, which recently announced the development of eco-friendly mountain trails across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The primary goals are to generate local employment as guides and porters, strengthen the rural economy and curb migration from border villages.

Uttarakhand Tourism

