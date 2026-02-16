83 peaks in Uttarakhand are now open for mountaineering expeditions!

The 83 peaks are located across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, spanning the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal. These summits range in altitude from 5,700 metres to 7,756 metres.

Notable peaks included in this list are Mount Kamet (7,756m – the second-highest peak in Uttarakhand), Nanda Devi East (7,434 – one of the most iconic and revered summits), Chaukhamba Group (renowned for its massive fourpillared structure) and other iconic names like Trishul, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli and Neelkanth. The government has introduced significant fee waivers to reduce financial barriers.