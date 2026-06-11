The best itinerary to visit the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand

The true charm of the park lies in its vast 87-square-kilometre floral basin. Beyond the entrance bridge, visitors are greeted by sweeping meadows dotted with rare species such as the Himalayan Blue Poppy, Cobra Lily and vibrant pink geraniums. Running through the centre of the valley is the glacial Pushpawati River, whose rushing waters create a dramatic contrast against the colourful alpine landscape and towering peaks.

Many travellers combine their visit with a trek to Hemkund Sahib, located around six kilometres from the base camp. Perched at 4,632 metres, it is home to the world’s highest Sikh Gurudwara. The steep ascent rewards visitors with magnificent views of seven snow-capped mountains surrounding the sacred Hemkund Lake. During August, the rocky slopes around the lake become one of the few places where the brahmakamal, Uttarakhand’s revered state flower, can be seen blooming in the wild.