Guide to Kaas Pathar: Maharashtra's stunning plateau of flower beds

Many of the flowers are tiny — some no larger than a finger nail — which makes the collective density of the bloom across the tableland all the more remarkable. Macrophotographers find conditions here exceptional and the plateau supports endemic butterfly species that peak alongside the flowering season. A two-to threekilometre walk from the main entrance leads to Kumudini Pond, where the Water Snowflake flowers on the surface.

Kaas Lake, a century-old reservoir supplying water to Satara, sits fifteen to twenty minutes’ walk from the main flower beds and makes for a serene stop. The forest department controls access strictly. Entry is capped at 3,000 visitors per day across three time slots — 7 am to 11 am, 11 am to 3 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm — and booking through the official Kaas portal is compulsory on weekends and public holidays. Entry fees run approximately ₹100-150 per adult, with small additional charges for cameras or guides. Private vehicles are restricted to the parking areas and tourists must utilise the shuttle buses services offered at the entrance.