Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for visitors: Best time to visit, trek details and other rules

The Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand is now open for the new season. In the Chamoli district, this UNESCO site is a must-see Indian high-altitude spot. With its bright alpine meadows, unique plants, and incredible Himalayan views. It's no wonder the place draws tons of tourists annually. Open until October 31st, there's plenty of time for folks to check out the changing beauty of the valley.
If you plan to visit the Valley of Flowers National Park, the best time is from mid-July to mid-August. The park then bursts with wildflowers, transforming into a vivid sea of colour. So this is when the place looks most amazing. According to the forest department, there are now over 300 flower species in the valley, and during peak bloom, that jumps to more than 600.
Some of the routes might be a little slick because of monsoon, but it enhances these hikes as well. The monsoon rains cause everything to become more lush, vibrant, and green while also causing a lot of flowers to bloom. While hiking, check out if you can find the very rare Brahmakamal flower that grows at approximately 14,000 ft elevation.
The nearest airport is Jolly Grant, located in Dehradun. You will need to overland travel to Govindghat via road before setting out on foot to the valley for approximately 16 km or so.
Those heading by train can get to Rishikesh railway station. It's the nearest option, and from there, you can either grab a taxi or hop on a bus headed to Govindghat. The distance is around 273 kilometres along NH58. From there, the Valley of Flowers National Park is accessible via a good road that leads to the start of the trekking path.
The Valley of Flowers National Park trek is usually thought of as moderate and good for most reasonably fit travellers. It gets tougher if you go to Hemkund Sahib too. Trekking operators offer trips that last between 4-6 days. You might put your base camp either at Poolna or Pipalkoti. Lots of people also opt to spend a night in Govindghat before hitting the trails.
Can you stay in the valley?
No. Camping and overnight stays inside the Valley of Flowers National Park are strictly banned. Trekkers heading from Phoolna or Govindghat end up in Ghangaria, which is also called Gobind Dham. The valley sits around 4 kilometres away. Visitors need to be back in Ghangaria by 5 pm since sleeping inside the park is forbidden. Ghangaria is also the start point for the trek to Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara.