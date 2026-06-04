Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for visitors: Best time to visit, trek details and other rules

Some of the routes might be a little slick because of monsoon, but it enhances these hikes as well. The monsoon rains cause everything to become more lush, vibrant, and green while also causing a lot of flowers to bloom. While hiking, check out if you can find the very rare Brahmakamal flower that grows at approximately 14,000 ft elevation.

How to reach there?

The nearest airport is Jolly Grant, located in Dehradun. You will need to overland travel to Govindghat via road before setting out on foot to the valley for approximately 16 km or so.

Those heading by train can get to Rishikesh railway station. It's the nearest option, and from there, you can either grab a taxi or hop on a bus headed to Govindghat. The distance is around 273 kilometres along NH58. From there, the Valley of Flowers National Park is accessible via a good road that leads to the start of the trekking path.

Is Valley of Flowers a tough trek?