Why is the adventure travel spotlight falling on Uttarakhand's Tons Valley?

If you want to run away from the burning temperatures in most parts of the country, the serene landscape of Uttarakhand has always been an inviting refuge. And now, the spotlight has turned to the Tons Valley because of its varied geographical structures which offer several adventure sports, nature treks, and peaceful local activities to keep yourself busy with, while visiting the region.
If the Tons Valley is new in your list offbeat destinations in India, then here’s a quick background about it. Nestled on the banks of the river Tons, from where it gets its name, Tons Valley is easily accessible from Dehra Dun, Shimla and Chandigarh by road. It takes between 5 to 7 hours to reach your destination. While summers are the best time to visit this place, it is open to visitors all year round. Definitely one of the offbeat Himalayan destinations for adventure seekers, Tons Valley has lots of undiscovered activities that you must try.
Trekking and camping in Tons Valley: When you talk of a valley, how can trekking and camping amidst nature be far behind? The most popular experience is trekking to Har Ki Dun. Throughout the nature trail you can observe cedar and pine forests, wooden bridges, Himalayan villages and snow-covered tops and meadows which will remain with you forever.
Stay Local: One of the things to do in Tons Valley Uttarakhand is enjoy its serene beauty. It makes you feel one with the Nature without the constant buzzing of your phones. Pack light and stay in a local village home stay to observe the culture and traditions, up close and personal. Villages like Osla, Gangad and Sankri are your best choices.
Walk along the river bank: Remember how Bollywood makes you fantasize sitting on a riverbank and splashing the cool water on your face? Now turn it into reality. Take a long walk along the river bank. Carry your camera for the perfect captures. Listen quietly to the river water, the birds calling nearby and the cool winds bringing a splash of water with them.
Local traditions: Even if you are not staying in any village home-stay, try to research and match your visit timings with local festivals and occasions. Tons valley is still one of the hidden travel destinations in Uttarakhand and before social media engulfs it all, take a firsthand experience of the traditional music and dance, temples, apple orchards and local festivals.
Visit the Govind Pashu Vihar National Park: When it comes to Uttarakhand tourism, your visit is incomplete without including a wildlife adventure. Thus, the Govind Pashu Vihar National Park is for all those wildlife lovers. You may spot the musk deer, migratory birds, Himalayan langurs and much more.
White water rafting: Those who love water –sports or adventure sports should definitely not miss the chance of white water rafting. Yes, the water is unstable! Yes, the waves are wild! But with your friends and family and a guide, it is one of the most life changing experience you can have.
Local cuisine: Your travel guide to Tons Valley cannot miss out on tasting local Garhwali cuisine. While home-stays definitely offer specialities like Mandua roti or Jhangora kheer, some local eateries will also satiate your culinary curiosity.