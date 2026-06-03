Why is the adventure travel spotlight falling on Uttarakhand's Tons Valley?

If the Tons Valley is new in your list offbeat destinations in India, then here’s a quick background about it. Nestled on the banks of the river Tons, from where it gets its name, Tons Valley is easily accessible from Dehra Dun, Shimla and Chandigarh by road. It takes between 5 to 7 hours to reach your destination. While summers are the best time to visit this place, it is open to visitors all year round. Definitely one of the offbeat Himalayan destinations for adventure seekers, Tons Valley has lots of undiscovered activities that you must try.

Trekking and camping in Tons Valley: When you talk of a valley, how can trekking and camping amidst nature be far behind? The most popular experience is trekking to Har Ki Dun. Throughout the nature trail you can observe cedar and pine forests, wooden bridges, Himalayan villages and snow-covered tops and meadows which will remain with you forever.

Stay Local: One of the things to do in Tons Valley Uttarakhand is enjoy its serene beauty. It makes you feel one with the Nature without the constant buzzing of your phones. Pack light and stay in a local village home stay to observe the culture and traditions, up close and personal. Villages like Osla, Gangad and Sankri are your best choices.

Walk along the river bank: Remember how Bollywood makes you fantasize sitting on a riverbank and splashing the cool water on your face? Now turn it into reality. Take a long walk along the river bank. Carry your camera for the perfect captures. Listen quietly to the river water, the birds calling nearby and the cool winds bringing a splash of water with them.