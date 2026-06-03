Planning a visit to Bhimashankar Temple? All you need to know about the registration process

One of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples of India, Maharashtra's Bhimashankar temple, is scheduled to re-open its gates to pilgrims from June 15, 2026. The temple has been closed for a period of almost five and a half months due to development and construction work in the premises. Prior to its reopening, it has been informed by temple officials that all devotees will have to register themselves online before making a visit to the temple.

Bhimashankar temple reopening: Registration required before darshan

Registration process is now compulsory for all devotees who come to worship at the temple. Online registration process will start from June 5 on the temple’s official website. The new registration process has been implemented after the renovations that have been carried out in the temple. In the beginning, only 1,000 pilgrims per day will be permitted inside the temple. Darshan can take place between 7:00 AM and 11:00 PM. Pilgrims have been instructed to register on their official website.