Planning a visit to Bhimashankar Temple? All you need to know about the registration process

One of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples of India, Maharashtra's Bhimashankar temple, is scheduled to re-open its gates to pilgrims from June 15, 2026. The temple has been closed for a period of almost five and a half months due to development and construction work in the premises. Prior to its reopening, it has been informed by temple officials that all devotees will have to register themselves online before making a visit to the temple.
Registration process is now compulsory for all devotees who come to worship at the temple. Online registration process will start from June 5 on the temple’s official website. The new registration process has been implemented after the renovations that have been carried out in the temple. In the beginning, only 1,000 pilgrims per day will be permitted inside the temple. Darshan can take place between 7:00 AM and 11:00 PM. Pilgrims have been instructed to register on their official website.
This move takes place against the backdrop of Maharashtra's preparations for hosting the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela, which promises a surge in pilgrim visits to various holy sites. According to officials, the construction plans that are underway at this temple have been made keeping in mind the estimated pilgrim turnout for the period of the Kumbh Mela.
According to the district administration, the construction work on the primary congregational hall in front of the Bhimashankar temple is supposed to be finished by the end of June. But since the feelings of devotees are taken into consideration and most of the rest of the work is going to take place outside the temple itself, darshan is going to commence even before the construction work gets completed.
As noted by the officials, everything for the devotees' use, including visitation, maintenance, infrastructure and sanitation has been completed prior to the reopening of the temple. All further developmental projects will take place in phases so that the overall experience of visiting the Bhimashankar temple remains uninterrupted.
The Bhimashankar Temple is located in the Sahyadri Hills in Maharashtra. This place is not only a pilgrimage center but is also one of the most favorite spots for trekking. The surroundings are covered by thick woods and have abundant flora and fauna. In the local folklore, Lord Shiva assumed the avatar of Shankara upon the Sahyadri mountain range, and the perspiration from his body caused the Bhimarthi River to flow.