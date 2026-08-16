Weathering steel meets mirrored metal as Abhinav Goyal redefines public sculpture through absence

For Abhinav, a sculpture must possess its own presence while responding to the scale, movement, and character of the space around it. “The most successful works feel independent while still becoming inseparable from the site in which they are placed,” he says.

His decision to combine weathering steel with mirror-finished stainless steel stems from the radically different ways the materials age. “Weathering steel records time through its changing surface, while mirror-finished steel reflects the present moment. One feels grounded and permanent; the other changes constantly with light, movement, and its surroundings,” he explains, adding that this ongoing transformation is an intentional part of the artwork.

Technology and craftsmanship, he believes, must work together. “Technology helps us develop geometry, proportion, and structure with precision, while craftsmanship begins when the material enters the workshop. Cutting, bending, welding, grinding, and finishing all require human judgement. Digital tools create the framework, but hand-finishing gives the work its final character and material presence.”

Parametric design, he says, has made complex forms easier to test, modify, and fabricate accurately. “It allows changes in proportion, density, or curvature to be studied across the entire sculpture. But the tool cannot replace the idea. Complexity alone does not make a work meaningful; the process must remain guided by artistic intent.”

As public art in India evolves rapidly, Abhinav believes audiences engage with large-scale sculptures very differently today than they did a decade ago. “People are far more interactive now. They walk around public art, photograph it, gather near it, and experience it as part of everyday movement rather than as a distant monument. There is also a stronger expectation that public art should respond to its site and create a meaningful spatial experience. That has made context, accessibility, durability, and long-term maintenance much more important,” he signs off.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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