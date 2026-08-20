Botticelli’s Madonna and Child arrives at NGMA Bengaluru

Karnataka Tourism Minister KJ George inaugurates the highly anticipated One Mother, Many Mother Tongues exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru today. Running until September 20, the event brings together 26 magnificent Indian and Italian artefacts to explore themes of motherhood, feminine identity and the maternal bond.

Renaissance magic meets ancient Indian art at Bengaluru’s new motherhood exhibition

The undisputed highlight of the showcase is Sandro Botticelli’s Renaissance masterpiece Madonna and Child, painted around 1490. On display in India for the first time following a stint in Delhi, the iconic painting presents the Virgin Mary in striking red and blue robes against a backdrop of complex stone architecture. Co-curators Naman P Ahuja and Andrea Anastasio have deliberately juxtaposed this celebrated European canvas with ancient Indian goddess carvings to highlight contrasting cultural interpretations of maternal devotion. Within the basilica-inspired gallery space, Naman and Andrea have carefully designed a fascinating visual dialogue between different civilisations.